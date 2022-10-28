Marlins Stat of the Day (via Baseball-Reference)
The Marlins have won as many World Series titles in 30 seasons as the Phillies have won in 140 seasons.
- Thursday’s fall/winter ball updates: Victor Mesa Jr. and Joe Mack (Mesa Solar Sox) combined to go 0-for-7 at the plate while Chandler Jozwiak recorded his second save of the Arizona Fall League; Luke Williams (Tigres del Licey) went 0-for-2 with a walk in his team’s shutout loss; Jesús Sánchez was supposed to make his season debut for Toros del Este, but their game was rained out.
- Today in Boca Chica, the Marlins are holding a ceremony in celebration of their new Dominican academy. Bruce Sherman, Caroline O’Connor, Kim Ng and Sandy Alcantara will all be participating. Conveniently, this comes on the heels of the team finalizing its hire of Oz Ocampo as assistant general manager (first reported by MLB Network’s Jon Morosi). Ocampo has distinguished himself with the Astros throughout the last decade in the areas of international scouting and player development.
- David Stearns stepped down as the Brewers president of baseball operations, ceding control of the front office to Matt Arnold. Stearns remains under contract with Milwaukee for one more year and will contribute as an advisor in the meantime. Beyond that, assuming Stearns is still motivated to do so, he’s bound to receive opportunities to lead other MLB franchises.
- Jorge Mateo edged out Miguel Rojas to win The Fielding Bible Award for best defensive shortstop. Rojas actually earned more first-place votes than Mateo, but got slightly less overall support from the panel.
- No surprise, Alcantara is a finalist for National League Outstanding Pitcher in the 2022 Players Choice Awards. The award winners will be announced on Thursday.
