Marlins Stat of the Day (via Baseball-Reference)
Dylan Floro had a 0.00 ERA when pitching to Nick Fortes this season (22.2 IP).
- Wednesday’s fall/winter ball updates: Victor Mesa Jr. and José Salas (Mesa Solar Sox) combined to go 1-for-6 at the plate; Luke Williams (Tigres del Licey) went 1-for-4, and I continue to be amused by how often he’s playing right field despite limited arm strength.
- Adam Wainwright will return for his 18th Cardinals season, just five away from the 200-win milestone. However, there are more departures from the St. Louis major league coaching staff, including pitching coach Mike Maddux and hitting coach Jeff Albert. I wonder whether Albert could follow Skip Schumaker to Miami.
- “Schumaker is likely to select his coaching staff quickly and has some candidates in mind to round out the staff,” Craig Mish reports for the Miami Herald.
- On Wednesday’s Fish Stripes LIVE, we had a lot to say about the managerial search process and made World Series predictions.
- Aram Leighton of Just Baseball includes Joe Mack among his Arizona Fall League standouts, largely based on his offensive game. “Like most young catchers, Mack has some work to do in the blocking and receiving department though he showed plenty of promise there too.”
- The Marlins are searching for a manager of development events and initiatives, who will fundraise on behalf of the Miami Marlins Foundation. Apply here.
- Congratulations to Jon Berti on his induction into the Bowling Green State University Athletic Hall of Fame.
- The Pensacola Blue Wahoos got an intimidating alternate logo as part of the Marvel Defenders of the Diamond collaboration with Minor League Baseball.
