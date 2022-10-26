 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
All the active big leaguers who played with Skip Schumaker

Some of Schumaker’s ex-teammates are still near the peak of their powers.

By Ely Sussman
Skip Schumaker #55 of the St Louis Cardinals celebrates outside the dugout with Matt Carpenter #13 and Jon Jay #19 after getting driven in by Allen Craig #21 in the top of the 9th inning putting the Cardinals up 3-2 against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on July 16, 2012 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images

Every person reading this was alive during Skip Schumaker’s playing days. The transition from major leaguer to viable MLB managerial candidate has been accelerated in recent years, but for Marlins fans, this is an exciting contrast from Schumaker’s predecessor, Don Mattingly, who was two full decades removed from playing at the time of his hiring. Even if you do not have vivid memories of Schumaker himself on the diamond, you’re surely familiar with some of his ex-teammates—dozens of them are still active!

With the help of Baseball-Reference, I have compiled this list of current players who shared a clubhouse with Schumaker from 2005-2015 as members of the Cardinals, Dodgers or Reds and sorted them into three different subgroups.

Potential Free Agent/Trade Possibilities

Awkward Fits/Doubtful to be Available

Barely Hanging On

Will we be seeing any of these guys at Marlins camp in February? I’ll throw a dart and say Adam Ottavino inks a two-year deal with the Fish.

