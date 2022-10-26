Marlins Stat of the Day (via Stathead)
From 2005-2015, Skip Schumaker had one of MLB’s highest batting averages against Marlins pitching (min. 100 AB).
Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Tuesday’s fall/winter ball updates: Javier Sanoja (Cardenales de Lara) went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base. Sanoja was also involved in turning two double plays.
- Don Mattingly, who managed Skip Schumaker with the Dodgers in 2013, “always thought that Skip was going to be a good coach,” according to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com.
- Schumaker’s introductory press conference is expected to be a week from Thursday (on a World Series off day).
- Craig Mish of SportsGrid is “optimistic” that the Marlins will hire Oz Ocampo to be one of their assistant general managers.
- There will be a new edition of Fish Stripes LIVE tonight from 7:00-8:00 p.m. ET, streaming on YouTube/Twitch/Twitter. Lots of Schumaker talk plus a segment previewing the World Series.
- I compiled a list of active big leaguers who played alongside Schumaker at some point from 2005-2015. Could we possibly see a reunion with any of them in 2023?
- Former Marlins manager Jack McKeon tells Joe Frisaro of The Palm Beach Post that he’s rooting for the Phillies to win the World Series, but he’d also be happy for Dusty Baker to supplant him as the oldest manager in MLB history to lead his team to a title.
- The Baseball Trade Values model finds that eight Marlins players—five arbitration eligibles and three pre-arb—are potential non-tender candidates. But to bring the human element into this, I can say with a high degree of confidence that two players from that group, Jacob Stallings and Joey Wendle, will be offered contracts for next season.
- Marlins infield prospect Cobie Fletcher-Vance has switched agencies to OAS (same representation as outfield prospect Noah Williamson).
- On this day 25 years ago, the Marlins eked out an 11-inning victory against Cleveland to clinch the franchise’s first-ever World Series title.
Loading comments...