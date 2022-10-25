Let the puns begin: the Marlins are hiring Skip Schumaker to be their next major league manager, as first reported by SportsGrid’s Craig Mish. The Fish made it official on Tuesday afternoon.

“After an extensive process, it is with great pride and excitement that we announce Skip Schumaker as Manager of the Miami Marlins as we welcome him, his wife, Lindsey, and children, Presley and Brody, to the Marlins family,” said Miami Marlins Chairman and Principal Owner Bruce Sherman. “Skip has a long list of distinguished accomplishments as both a player and a coach that showcase the remarkable individual he is as well as the high level of credibility and leadership he will bring to the dugout and the Marlins organization. He has an incredible passion and winning spirit that will set the course for the Marlins franchise.” “As we continue to grow as an organization, we felt it was important to find an individual who had been a part of a winning culture,” said Marlins General Manager Kim Ng. “Having been a member of two championship teams, along with his reputation for tenacity and getting every ounce out of his ability, Skip will be a tremendous example to our players. His leadership style, teaching skills and attention to detail made him the clear choice as the club’s new manager.” “I’m very excited and grateful that Bruce, Kim, and the Marlins organization have given me an opportunity to manage a very talented team,” Schumaker said. “Delivering a winning, sustainable culture with the expectation of getting into the postseason is the next step for this organization and South Florida—and I can’t wait to get started.”

Schumaker played 11 MLB seasons (2005-2015) as an outfielder/second baseman, most notably for the Cardinals with whom he won two World Series titles (contributed to the 2011 postseason run, but not 2006). Although he didn’t fill up the box score with extra-base hits or stolen bases, he batted over .300 in a pair of qualified seasons.

Released by the Padres during 2016 spring training, Schumaker transitioned into his post-playing career with the organization as an assistant to baseball operations and player development. He served as San Diego’s first base coach from 2018-2019 and associate manager from 2020-2021.

Schumaker went back to St. Louis this past season when he was hired as the bench coach to Oliver Marmol. He received consideration during their managerial search before losing out to Marmol. He previously interviewed with the Mets and Red Sox when they had managerial vacancies.

Schumaker, who turns 43 in April, is 19 years younger than his predecessor, Don Mattingly.

Marlins stars Sandy Alcantara and Jazz Chisholm Jr. were quick to tweet out their endorsements of the Schumaker hire.

Three other candidates were reportedly finalists for the position: Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro and Luis Rojas. Prior to the news breaking, nearly 70% of Fish Stripes Twitter followers voted for Espada as their preferred pick; Schumaker received 22% support. According to Mish, however, Schumaker “blew away” the Marlins during the interview process to emerge as the best fit for the position. At least 10 candidates were interviewed overall, per Mish, including John Gibbons, Raul Ibañez and Dusty Wathan.

Around Major League Baseball, only the White Sox and Royals remain skipper-less.

Expect Schumaker to hold a formal press conference during one of the days leading up to or in between World Series games.