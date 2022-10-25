 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SKIP THE SKIPPER Marlins choose Skip Schumaker as next manager

Offishial news, 10/25/22: The Marlins’ Final Four; offseason questions, trade partners

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes a prospect making his debut in the Dominican Winter League.

By Ely Sussman
New York Mets v Miami Marlins Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

Marlins Stat of the Day (via Baseball-Reference)

Luis Castillo made a franchise-record eight Opening Day starts for the Marlins (1997, 1999-2005).

Scheduled Games for October 25, 2022 (all times ET)

Toros del Este at Gigantes del Cibao, 7:00 p.m.

Cardenales de Lara at Águilas de Zulia, 7:00 p.m.

Tigres del Licey at Estrellas Orientales, 7:30 p.m.

  • Monday’s fall/winter ball updates: Tigres del Licey won again despite an 0-for-4 night from Charles Leblanc, who was replaced by defensive sub Dalvy Rosario at third base (Rosario’s Dominican Winter League debut); Luke Williams (Estrellas Orientales) started in right field and went 0-for-4; Joe Mack went 0-for-3 and caught a runner attempting to steal third, while Holt Jones pitched decently out of the Mesa Solar Sox bullpen (3.2 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, 1 HR on 68 pitches).
  • Craig Mish of SportsGrid reports that “at least 10” candidates have interviewed during the Marlins’ managerial search process. Mish and several other insiders confirm that the finalists are Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro, Luis Rojas and Skip Schumaker. Of that quartet, only Rojas has previous MLB managerial experience.
  • Christina De Nicola of MLB.com focuses on five questions facing the Marlins this offseason.
  • New FanPost from Hans Herrera identifies six teams as logical offseason trade partners for the Marlins.
  • LoanDepot Park will host the Triple Play 5K on November 5. Here is the race map. Registration is $50 for adults and $35 for kids with the proceeds benefiting UHealth research for brain health and mental wellness.
  • On this day 19 years ago, the Josh Beckett-led Marlins beat the Yankees in Game 6 of the 2003 World Series to clinch the franchise’s most recent championship.

  • Congratulations to Gabe Bierman and Katie Lacefield on their engagement! Miami’s seventh-round pick from the 2021 MLB Draft, Bierman made it up to High-A Beloit at the end of this season. Through 136 13 career innings in the minors, he has posted a 4.49 earned run average with 147 strikeouts.

