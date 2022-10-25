Marlins Stat of the Day (via Baseball-Reference)
Luis Castillo made a franchise-record eight Opening Day starts for the Marlins (1997, 1999-2005).
- Monday’s fall/winter ball updates: Tigres del Licey won again despite an 0-for-4 night from Charles Leblanc, who was replaced by defensive sub Dalvy Rosario at third base (Rosario’s Dominican Winter League debut); Luke Williams (Estrellas Orientales) started in right field and went 0-for-4; Joe Mack went 0-for-3 and caught a runner attempting to steal third, while Holt Jones pitched decently out of the Mesa Solar Sox bullpen (3.2 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, 1 HR on 68 pitches).
- Craig Mish of SportsGrid reports that “at least 10” candidates have interviewed during the Marlins’ managerial search process. Mish and several other insiders confirm that the finalists are Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro, Luis Rojas and Skip Schumaker. Of that quartet, only Rojas has previous MLB managerial experience.
- Christina De Nicola of MLB.com focuses on five questions facing the Marlins this offseason.
- New FanPost from Hans Herrera identifies six teams as logical offseason trade partners for the Marlins.
- LoanDepot Park will host the Triple Play 5K on November 5. Here is the race map. Registration is $50 for adults and $35 for kids with the proceeds benefiting UHealth research for brain health and mental wellness.
- On this day 19 years ago, the Josh Beckett-led Marlins beat the Yankees in Game 6 of the 2003 World Series to clinch the franchise’s most recent championship.
Happy anniversary, @Marlins ( No. 2) pic.twitter.com/FJrkAlpHkY— Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) October 25, 2018
- Congratulations to Gabe Bierman and Katie Lacefield on their engagement! Miami’s seventh-round pick from the 2021 MLB Draft, Bierman made it up to High-A Beloit at the end of this season. Through 136 1⁄3 career innings in the minors, he has posted a 4.49 earned run average with 147 strikeouts.
