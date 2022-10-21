Marlins Stat of the Day (via Baseball-Reference)
Jeff Lindgren led all Marlins minor league pitchers with 27 starts.
- Thursday’s MLB postseason games: The Astros beat the Yankees, 3-2. Alex Bregman provided all of Houston’s offense with a two-strike, two-out, three-run home run. Aaron Judge nearly put the Yanks ahead late with a long ball of his own, but Kyle Tucker caught it at the wall. According to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, MLB teams in best-of-seven postseason series have won 74 out of 88 when they take a 2-0 lead like the Astros have.
- Thursday’s fall/winter ball updates: Productive days at the plate for Joe Mack (2-for-4, 1 RBI) and José Salas (1-for-3, 2B), but both Jorge Mercedes and Chandler Jozwiak had disastrous relief appearances, combining to allow nine runs (all earned) in two innings pitched.
Both of Joe Mack's line drive singles from today pic.twitter.com/2hW6FgR0Mn— Fish Stripes Prospects Coverage (@FishProspects) October 20, 2022
- The Blue Jays are making interim manager John Schneider their full-time skipper, signing him to a three-year contract with a club option for 2026. Toronto posted a 46-28 record (.622 winning percentage) after Schneider replaced Charlie Montoyo midseason.
- As first reported by Craig Mish of SportsGrid and confirmed by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, Joe Espada and Matt Quatraro have advanced to the next stage of the Marlins’ managerial search by getting second interviews. Espada is presumably talking to the team today, the lone off day of the ALCS. It’s unclear who else may also be in the running. Heyman adds that former Marlins shortstop and current Braves bench Walt Weiss declined to interview for the opening.
- The finalists for the NL Gold Glove at shortstop are Miguel Rojas, Dansby Swanson and Ha-Seong Kim. Rojas was previously a finalist in 2020. Remarkable that he played so well defensively while managing a wrist injury throughout the second half of the season. Jacob Stallings won the hardware for NL catchers in 2021, but he isn’t even a finalist this time around.
- Congrats to Daniel Rodriguez on his Marlins Jeopardy victory (the second of his career). Isaac Azout held a slim lead entering Final Jeopardy, but Daniel correctly identified J.P. Arencibia, Tommy Hutton, Rod Allen, Gaby Sanchez and Jeff Nelson as the five color commentators who called games with Paul Severino during the 2022 season.
- Louis Addeo-Weiss writes about Mitch Haniger as a possible Marlins free agent target. Haniger has been an above-average hitter in all five of his seasons in Seattle.
- On this day 25 years ago, the Marlins took Game 3 of the 1997 World Series. There were 25 combined runs scored that night.
