Marlins Stat of the Day (via Baseball-Reference)
Miguel Rojas has turned 434 double plays for the Marlins.
- Wednesday’s MLB postseason games: The Padres beat the Phillies, 8-5; the Astros beat the Yankees, 4-2. San Diego fell behind by four early on, but then scored eight unanswered runs against Aaron Nola and the Philly bullpen, tying up the NLCS as it shifts to Citizens Bank Park. Justin Verlander retook the all-time MLB record for postseason strikeouts with 11 K’s in ALCS Game 1.
- Awkward timing for this piece by Eno Sarris of The Athletic, detailing how Nola may have sneakily been baseball’s best pitcher during the regular season (rather than Sandy Alcantara).
- Wednesday’s fall/winter ball updates: Charles Leblanc went 1-for-5 with a double and a walk as Tigres del Licey suffered their first loss in the Dominican Winter League; Luke Williams (Estrellas Orientales) continues to be utilized as a bench player, pinch-hitting and finishing the night in left field; Joe Mack, Victor Mesa Jr. and José Salas combined to reach base eight times for the Mesa Solar Sox, with Victor Jr. contributing a pair of sun-aided triples.
Victor Mesa Jr. #MakeItMiami with a triple (left fielder lost ball in the sun) for Mesa @MLBazFallLeague @ManOn2nd @CoachandKernan pic.twitter.com/e31Z2DgaWs— Joe Frisaro (@JoeFrisaro) October 19, 2022
Blink and you'll miss Victor Mesa jr. shows off his blazing speed with his second triple of the day for Mesa! #AFL22 @Marlins @LosMarlins pic.twitter.com/hiSdVreG9E— MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) October 19, 2022
- Beginning tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET, we will be doing Marlins Jeopardy contests every other week on Fish Stripes LIVE. As always, find the stream on YouTube/Twitch/Twitter. Last call for audience questions! Submit for a chance to be featured on Double Jeopardy.
- The Marlins put out a teaser for their upcoming behind-the-scenes docuseries about Sandy Alcantara’s special 2022 campaign.
- In his Marlins offseason outlook, Aram Leighton of Just Baseball explains why Miami and Baltimore would make logical trade partners.
- The 2023 Marlins schedule has been out for a while already. Baseball Savant made an animation of all the flights they’ll be making.
- Razzball ranks the top 10 Marlins prospects for fantasy baseball.
- Congratulations to Brooke and Daniel Castano on the birth of their second son, Beau Elliot Castano.
