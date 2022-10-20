 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
EX-MARLIN DRAFT 3-team, 27-player draft of best former Fish who are still active!

Offishial news, 10/20/22: Marlins Jeopardy returns; offseason outlook; documentary teaser

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes a new addition to the extended Marlins family.

By Ely Sussman
Marlins Stat of the Day (via Baseball-Reference)

Miguel Rojas has turned 434 double plays for the Marlins.

Marlins Podcast Episodes

Scheduled Games for October 20, 2022 (all times ET)

Mesa Solar Sox at Salt River Rafters, 3:35 p.m.

New York Yankees at Houston Astros, 7:37 p.m.

  • Wednesday’s MLB postseason games: The Padres beat the Phillies, 8-5; the Astros beat the Yankees, 4-2. San Diego fell behind by four early on, but then scored eight unanswered runs against Aaron Nola and the Philly bullpen, tying up the NLCS as it shifts to Citizens Bank Park. Justin Verlander retook the all-time MLB record for postseason strikeouts with 11 K’s in ALCS Game 1.
  • Awkward timing for this piece by Eno Sarris of The Athletic, detailing how Nola may have sneakily been baseball’s best pitcher during the regular season (rather than Sandy Alcantara).
  • Wednesday’s fall/winter ball updates: Charles Leblanc went 1-for-5 with a double and a walk as Tigres del Licey suffered their first loss in the Dominican Winter League; Luke Williams (Estrellas Orientales) continues to be utilized as a bench player, pinch-hitting and finishing the night in left field; Joe Mack, Victor Mesa Jr. and José Salas combined to reach base eight times for the Mesa Solar Sox, with Victor Jr. contributing a pair of sun-aided triples.

  • Beginning tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET, we will be doing Marlins Jeopardy contests every other week on Fish Stripes LIVE. As always, find the stream on YouTube/Twitch/Twitter. Last call for audience questions! Submit for a chance to be featured on Double Jeopardy.

