Isaac Azout and Kevin Barral are joined by Fish Stripes managing editor Ely Sussman, first to review the MLB Wild Card Series and Division Series outcomes (2:20), then to do a fantasy draft of the top former Marlins players who are still active with other teams (11:00). Each person drafted nine players (27 total picks). The pod concludes with ALCS and NLCS predictions (32:30).

Team Kevin: J.T. Realmuto, Harold Ramirez, Miguel Cabrera, Ryne Stanek, Adam Cimber, Caleb Smith, David Phelps, Lewis Brinson, Jorge Alfaro

Team Isaac: Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, Kiké Hernández, Anthony Bass, Corey Dickerson, Zach Pop, Steve Cishek, Jose Urena, Derek Dietrich

Team Ely: Zac Gallen, Starling Marte, Andrew Heaney, Alex Vesia, Jesús Aguilar, Donovan Solano, Adam Duvall, Yimi García, Drew Rucinski

Who picked the best squad?

Enjoy Episode 29!

Some notable eligible players who went undrafted include Nathan Eovaldi, Marcell Ozuna, Brad Hand, Jarlin García, Trevor Richards and Andrew Bellatti. Former Miami prospects who never played MLB regular season games for the Fish like Luis Castillo, Josh Naylor and Austin Nola were not eligible.

The boys agree that Astros vs. Phillies is the likeliest World Series matchup.

