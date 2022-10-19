Marlins Stat of the Day (via Baseball-Reference)
Sandy Alcantara owns the lowest career earned run average in Marlins history (3.09 ERA) among all players with 500-plus innings pitched.
- Tuesday’s MLB postseason games: The Yankees beat and eliminated the Guardians, 5-1; the Phillies beat the Padres, 2-0. For the fourth time in eight years, the Yanks will meet the Astros in the postseason (Houston has won each of the previous three matchups). Giancarlo Stanton’s three-run home run was the critical play in Tuesday’s win-or-go-home ALDS Game 5. Stanton now has remarkably homered 11 times in 23 career playoff games. Zack Wheeler was brilliant through seven innings in the NLCS opener. His run support came courtesy of Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber solo shots.
- Tuesday’s fall/winter ball updates: Charles Leblanc went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk to keep Tigres del Licey undefeated in the Dominican Winter League; Luke Williams (Estrellas Orientales) went 1-for-4 and played both corner outfield positions; rare start for Cameron Barstad with the Mesa Solar Sox, going 1-for-2 with a walk and a throwing error. Phrake Photography captured these pics of Barstad in action.
- Joe Espada and Pedro Grifol “impressed” the White Sox during initial interviews, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. Both are known to be candidates for the Marlins’ managerial vacancy as well. Wonder if given the choice between the White Sox and Marlins whether either would pick Miami.
- Pool D has been filled for the upcoming World Baseball Classic with Nicaragua joining the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and Israel.
- Edward Cabrera and Braxton Garrett both made MLB Pipeline’s 2022 All-Rookie second team. Combining their numbers, you get the equivalent of great No. 4 starter production (31 GS, 159.2 IP, 3.33 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 165 K).
- In 2022, Marlins director of minor league operations Hector Crespo says that Eury Pérez met the high expectations that the organization had for him (via Gerardo Gilberto, MiLB.com). “The sky’s the limit.”
- Aaron Nola and Austin Nola (formerly a Marlins prospect once upon a time) are the first pair of brothers in 25 years to face each other in an MLB postseason series. Christina De Nicola of MLB.com got their parents’ perspectives on the matchup.
- Kevin Barral picks out important roster-building takeaways for the Marlins to apply moving forward from each of the 12 teams that made the 2022 postseason.
