2022 Marlins Stat of the Day
This season, the Marlins had only two home runs by left-handed batters against left-handed pitchers (one each by Jazz Chisholm Jr. and JJ Bleday).
- Sunday’s MLB postseason games: The Yankees beat the Guardians, 4-2, to force a winner-take-all Game 5. Harrison Bader, who didn’t hit any regular season home runs for New York after arriving in a trade deadline deal, has three of them in this ALDS.
- Charles Leblanc (Tigres del Licey) and Luke Williams (Estrellas Orientales) made their Dominican Winter League debuts on Sunday. Leblanc’s was particularly impressive, going 2-for-4 with 2 RBI while batting in the cleanup spot. MLB.TV subscribers can watch live broadcasts of LIDOM games here. Outfielder Óscar Colina, who does not yet have any official home runs in the Marlins minor league system, hit one in a preseason contest for Venezuela’s Cardenales de Lara.
- The Braves, Mets and Dodgers were each upset by inferior teams during this postseason. All three are expected to retain their managers, as Jack Harris of the LA Times reports regarding Dave Roberts’ job security.
- I am continuing a series of articles analyzing Marlins managerial candidates with this one on Joe Espada. I hadn’t realized that he was a fringe candidate for the job 11 years ago.
- A belated happy birthday to Dax Fulton, who celebrated his 21st on Sunday. And congrats to Miami’s 10th-round draft pick, Cade Gibson: he just got married.
