2022 Marlins Stat of the Day

This season, the Marlins had only two home runs by left-handed batters against left-handed pitchers (one each by Jazz Chisholm Jr. and JJ Bleday).

Scheduled Games for October 17, 2022 (all times ET) Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees, 7:07 p.m. Estrellas Orientales at Águilas Cibaeñas, 7:30 p.m. Tigres del Licey at Toros del Este, 7:30 p.m. Glendale Desert Dogs at Mesa Solar Sox, 9:35 p.m.