- Thursday’s MLB postseason games: The Astros beat the Mariners, 4-2; the Yankees and Guardians were postponed due to rain. Yordan Alvarez’s incredible ALDS continues—he has driven in seven of Houston’s 12 runs in the series.
- The Mesa Solar Sox beat the Glendale Desert Dogs, 9-7. They had to rally back from an early 5-0 deficit. Victor Mesa Jr. went 0-for-3 with a hit by pitch and a caught stealing.
- The Marlins parted ways with strength and conditioning coach Lee Tressel, per Fox Sports 640’s Andy Slater.
- I began a series of articles analyzing Marlins managerial candidates. First up is Pedro Grifol.
- Matt Monagan of MLB.com gives us a behind-the-scenes peek at Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s visit to MLB Network studios this week. I particularly enjoyed this segment from Thursday’s MLB Central revisiting home runs he’s hit against Jacob deGrom and Charlie Morton, among others.
- Saturday is the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM) season opener. The only Marlins players who appear to be candidates for Opening Day rosters are Charles Leblanc (Tigres del Licey), utility man Dalvy Rosario (Licey) and right-handed reliever Josan Mendez (Gigantes del Cibao).
- Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald continues his position-by-position breakdown of the Marlins’ organizational depth with the relievers.
- Nick Pollack of Pitcher List ranks the Top 200 starting pitchers for fantasy baseball next season, featuring Sandy Alcantara (No. 3), Jesús Luzardo (No. 37), Pablo López (No. 39), Edward Cabrera (No. 63), Trevor Rogers (No. 88), Sixto Sánchez (No. 100), Braxton Garrett (No. 142) and Elieser Hernandez (No. 153).
- Alcantara was voted the 2022 MLB Pitcher of the Year by Baseball Digest/eBay.
- On this day 25 years ago, Kevin Brown tossed a 140-pitch complete game to win Game 6 of the 1997 NLCS, clinching the first National League pennant in Marlins history. This is also the 19th anniversary of the Steve Bartman Game against the Cubs.
