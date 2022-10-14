 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Offishial news, 10/14/22: Sandy wins Pitcher of the Year; LIDOM season nears

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes more details on the background of managerial candidate Pedro Grifol.

By Ely Sussman
/ new
Marlins V Braves

Marlins Podcast Episodes

None :(

Scheduled Games for October 14, 2022 (all times ET)

Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees, 1:07 p.m.

Mesa Solar Sox at Surprise Saguaros, 3:35 p.m.

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies, 4:37 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres, 8:37 p.m.

  • Thursday’s MLB postseason games: The Astros beat the Mariners, 4-2; the Yankees and Guardians were postponed due to rain. Yordan Alvarez’s incredible ALDS continues—he has driven in seven of Houston’s 12 runs in the series.
  • The Mesa Solar Sox beat the Glendale Desert Dogs, 9-7. They had to rally back from an early 5-0 deficit. Victor Mesa Jr. went 0-for-3 with a hit by pitch and a caught stealing.
  • The Marlins parted ways with strength and conditioning coach Lee Tressel, per Fox Sports 640’s Andy Slater.
  • I began a series of articles analyzing Marlins managerial candidates. First up is Pedro Grifol.
  • Matt Monagan of MLB.com gives us a behind-the-scenes peek at Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s visit to MLB Network studios this week. I particularly enjoyed this segment from Thursday’s MLB Central revisiting home runs he’s hit against Jacob deGrom and Charlie Morton, among others.

NLCS Playoffs, Chicago Cubs Moises Alou (18) in action, attempting foul ball catch foul vs Florida Marlins, Cubs fan Steve Bartman (blue cap) reaching and blocking ball during 8th inning of Game 6, Chicago, IL 10/14/2003 John Biever/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...