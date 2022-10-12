Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Tuesday’s MLB postseason games: The Phillies beat the Braves, 7-6; the Astros beat the Mariners, 8-7; the Yankees beat the Guardians, 4-1; the Dodgers beat the Padres, 5-3. Justin Verlander was stunningly bad for Houston in their ALDS opener, but Yordan Alvarez put the team on his back, driving in five runs and scoring a sixth, capped off by a walk-off homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. He also threw out a Seattle runner at home plate.
- The Mesa Solar Sox lost to the Surprise Saguaros on Tuesday, 3-2. The lone Marlin in action, José Salas went 0-for-3 with a walk and stolen base. He continues to play all of his AFL defensive innings at shortstop.
- Jim Bowden of The Athletic confirms that Pedro Grifol interviewed with the Marlins on Tuesday for their vacant managerial position. Next up: Joe Espada (per MLB Network’s Jon Heyman).
- Former Astros assistant general manager Pete Putila is the new GM of the Giants. He’s second in command over there, working for president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi.
- Charles Leblanc has signed on to play with Tigres del Licey in the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM). Leblanc impressed during his first season with the Marlins organization, playing 135 combined games in Triple-A and the majors and hitting at a high level while demonstrating his defensive versatility. Victor Báez reports that the 26-year-old Canadian is arriving in the D.R. on Friday, just in time for the league’s season opener on Saturday. Also per Báez, Bryan De La Cruz is targeting late October for his LIDOM debut and Jesús Sánchez plans to play in November (both for Toros del Este).
- Late Tuesday night, Jazz Chisholm Jr. made his MLB Network analyst debut on MLB Network. Here are segments of him talking about the Guardians, demonstrating how to bunt and breaking down good defensive plays.
- Our Fish Stripes LIVE offseason schedule is here! Expect new episodes every Wednesday from 7:00-8:00 p.m. ET on YouTube/Twitch/Twitter. We will be alternating between general Marlins discussion and Marlins Jeopardy contests. Tonight is a general discussion stream.
- Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald continues his position-by-position breakdown of the Marlins’ organizational depth with the infielders.
- A panel of judges on Locked On Marlins explains their 2022 award picks, including Offensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Pitcher.
- Aram Leighton gushed about the potential of Eury Pérez, who ranks seventh on Just Baseball’s latest MLB top prospects list.
