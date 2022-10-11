Marlins Podcast Episodes
- The Mesa Solar Sox lost to the Peoria Javelinas on Monday, 11-8. Marlins right-hander Holt Jones couldn’t get out of the first inning (0.1 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 K). On a positive note, Joe Mack hit his first home run of the AFL.
- The Braves and Spencer Strider announced a six-year, $75 million contract extension with a club option for 2029. It’s an unprecedented commitment by a team to a pitcher who has barely a year of MLB service time. Then again, if Strider is moderately healthy and performs anywhere close to the level that he did this season, it will be an efficient investment for Atlanta. Working his way back from an oblique injury, Strider is on the Braves’ NLDS roster.
- The Phillies have removed the “interim” label from Rob Thomson, signing him to be their manager through the 2024 season. Succeeding Joe Girardi in June, the longtime coach guided the Phils to a 65-46 record to qualify for the postseason, then swept the Cardinals in the Wild Card Series round.
- MLB Trade Rumors published its annual projections for what arbitration-eligible players will earn this coming season, assuming they don’t get cut or agree to multi-year deals. The Marlins’ 12 arb-eligibles, from most expensive to cheapest, are Pablo López, Joey Wendle, Brian Anderson, Dylan Floro, Garrett Cooper, Jacob Stallings, Tanner Scott, Jon Berti, Jesús Luzardo, Elieser Hernandez, Cole Sulser and Jeff Brigham. Only the Rays, Brewers, Yankees, Giants and Blue Jays have larger arbitration classes. Expect a few of these veterans to be involved in offseason trades.
- Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald is doing a position-by-position breakdown of the Marlins’ organizational depth, beginning with catcher. He notes that playing time between Stallings and Nick Fortes was split 60-40 following Fortes’ call-up.
- In the latest installment of our 2022 Marlins Season Review series, Kevin Barral writes about Garrett Cooper’s streaky campaign.
- Baseball Trade Values did a season-end update of its player market values. Unsurprisingly, Sandy Alcantara ($140.1 million media surplus value) is twice as valuable as the next-highest Marlin, Eury Pérez ($68.8M). Jazz Chisholm Jr. ($58.7M), Pablo López ($38.7M) and Trevor Rogers ($36.5M) round out the top five.
- Matt Eddy of Baseball America calculated minor league park factors for the 2022 season. Double-A Pensacola’s Blue Wahoos Stadium was a neutral run environment, but the Marlins’ other full-season affiliates suppressed offense, especially home runs. High-A Beloit’s ABC Supply Stadium was among the most difficult MiLB venues to hit homers at with a 64 PF (100 represents average).
- Almost all of you are familiar with the Marlins coverage that Kelly Saco and Jeremy Taché have provided through the years for Bally Sports Florida. Congrats to them on picking up additional gigs as the network’s sideline reporters and halftime hosts for the 2022-23 Miami Heat season!
