- Sunday’s MLB postseason games: The mighty Mets got one-hit by Joe Musgrove and the Padres in the winner-take-all Game 3 of their Wild Card Series matchup. Musgrove was so dominant that Buck Showalter asked the umpires to check his ears for banned substances. In the Division Series, we’ll be getting Dodgers vs. Padres, Braves vs. Phillies (Marlins fans would greatly prefer to see the Phillies advance), Astros vs. Mariners and Yankees vs. Guardians. While five of those teams have won recent championships, Cleveland has been waiting for generations and San Diego and Seattle don’t have any World Series titles in their franchise histories.
- No fall ball on Sunday. Here is the breakdown of how Marlins players were utilized by the Mesa Solar Sox last week. Victor Mesa Jr. and José Salas got to show their personalities while being mic’d up during a game. Check out brief interviews with Mesa and Salas.
- Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol is getting an interview for the Marlins’ managerial vacancy, according to Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes. He’s also a candidate for the Royals and White Sox in their job searches. A former minor league player who won a World Series with Kansas City in 2015 and served as their bench coach this season, Grifol grew up in Miami.
- Check out the premiere of Fishology, a new weekly show on the Fish Stripes podcast with Daniel Rodriguez, Adam Akbani and Louis Addeo-Weiss.
- No national outlet is higher on Eury Pérez than FanGraphs. Eric Longenhagen now ranks the 19-year-old right-hander as his No. 2 overall MLB prospect. “His size, stuff, polish, and on-mound athleticism are all exceptional, and this combination of factors puts him in his own stratosphere,” Longenhagen writes. “Pérez is different than basically every other pitching prospect on the planet.”
- On this day 25 years ago, Charles Johnson broke open Game 3 of the 1997 NLCS with a bases-clearing double against John Smoltz.
- Congratulations to Fish Stripes alum Ethan Budowsky on his new full-time position with Gainesville’s ABC television affiliate! The most fulfilling part of running this site through the years has been seeing former staffers leverage their FS portfolio into exciting career opportunities.
