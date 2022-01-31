New Fish Stripes Podcast
- On Saturday, the Marlins officially announced that LoanDepot Park will be hosting the 2024 Caribbean Series (El Extrabase reported the news two weeks prior).
- Meanwhile, we are in the midst of the 2022 edition of the tournament. Marcell Ozuna, Huascar Brazobán and their Dominican Republic team have the only undefeated record through three games.
- Special day/time for the next Marlins Jeopardy edition of Fish Stripes LIVE: tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. ET. Submit trivia questions for a chance to have them featured on the show!
- Revisiting the trade that sent Giancarlo Stanton to the Yankees for Starlin Castro, Jorge Guzman and José Devers, Baseball Trade Values explains why it was perfectly balanced at the time. Stanton has regressed significantly from his MVP form and underperformed his contract since then. Meanwhile, the Marlins parted with Castro and Guzman without receiving anything in return, and they still haven’t put the Stanton savings back into their major league payroll.
- Juan Páez thinks the Marlins could tempt the Pirates into sending them star outfielder Bryan Reynolds (I’m not as confident, for what it’s worth).
- “You can trade for one player on the Marlins. Who you taking?” Beerly Baseball asked that to their following of non-Marlins fans and Sandy Alcantara was by far the most popular answer.
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. is already itching to attend another Florida Panthers game after witnessing their comeback victory on Saturday night. Periodic reminder that our SB Nation sister site, Litter Box Cats, provides comprehensive coverage of South Florida’s best team.
- Congrats to Ohio native and Bengals fan Peyton Burdick. For the first time in his lifetime (and in mine), his favorite NFL team is going to the Super Bowl.
- The Pros In Pixels Instagram account (@prosinpixels) has recently created original pieces featuring the following Marlins players: Chisholm, Brett Carroll, Tom Koehler, Ricky Nolasco, Alex Sanabia and Dontrelle Willis.
