Offishial news, 1/31/22: Caribbean Series; Giancarlo Stanton trade revisited

The latest Miami Marlins coverage to get you through the lockout blues.

By Ely Sussman
/ new
2024 Caribbean Series logo Serie del Caribe

New Fish Stripes Podcast

  • On Saturday, the Marlins officially announced that LoanDepot Park will be hosting the 2024 Caribbean Series (El Extrabase reported the news two weeks prior).
  • Meanwhile, we are in the midst of the 2022 edition of the tournament. Marcell Ozuna, Huascar Brazobán and their Dominican Republic team have the only undefeated record through three games.
  • Special day/time for the next Marlins Jeopardy edition of Fish Stripes LIVE: tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. ET. Submit trivia questions for a chance to have them featured on the show!

