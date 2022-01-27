New Fish Stripes Podcast
- “One question the Marlins must reconcile is how many years they’re willing to give any of the free agent outfielders, or whether trading pitching depth for a natural center fielder under team control for a few years (instead of a corner outfielder) makes more sense,” writes Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. His piece includes quick hits about Nick Castellanos, Ketel Marte, Bryan Reynolds, Kyle Schwarber and Seiya Suzuki, among others. Updating the search for Paul Severino’s television broadcast partner, Jackson reports that Bally Sports Florida “hasn’t decided whether to hire one analyst or potentially split the package between several already on staff.” Tom Koehler endorses Kelly Saco for the job.
- Congrats to Isaac Azout on becoming the first Fish Stripes staffer to win on Marlins Jeopardy. Only took seven shows! I have updated the leaderboard to include all 17 contestants who have tried it so far this offseason (myself included).
- Christina DeNicola posted a fresh batch of Marlins videos from the MLB Vault, including Mike Piazza’s first hit with the team (he only had five in total before being shipped to the Mets).
- A fundraiser has been established to assist former Florida infielder Bret Barberie with his bills following a motorcycle accident. There have been 126 individual donors as of early Thursday afternoon.
- Andy McCullough of The Athletic dives deep into the aftermath of Minor League Baseball’s contraction to 120 affiliates. The piece focuses heavily on the Clinton LumberKings—the Marlins Low-A affiliate in 2019—and finds them to be one of the few unambiguous success stories.
- Aram Leighton of Just Baseball appeared on the Locked On Orioles podcast to compare the progression of Miami’s and Baltimore’s rebuilds.
- Louis Addeo-Weiss, with all due respect, explains why Chris Coghlan was undeserving of the 2009 National League Rookie of the Year award.
