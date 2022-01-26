- David Ortiz was the lone player elected by the BBWAA for the Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2022. A three-time World Series champion with the Red Sox whose hitting aged remarkably well, Ortiz demolished the Marlins in limited interleague matchups against them, slashing .343/.442/.886 with 11 home runs in 86 plate appearances. Frustrating results for those hoping to see the Marlins represented in Cooperstown: Gary Sheffield received the same 40.6% of the vote as he did the previous year, barely getting halfway to the 75% threshold.
- On Tuesday, MLB and the MLBPA tentatively agreed to raise the major league minimum salary and establish a bonus pool for elite pre-arbitration eligible players as part of the new collective bargaining agreement. However, there is a large gap between them when it comes to the specific dollar amounts of those modifications. Several more weeks of bargaining still to come.
- The Marlins announced their revamped major league medical staff. Longtime Giants and Dodgers athletic trainer Stan Conte headlines the additions. In Miami, his title will be senior director of medical services.
- Join us tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET for the seventh Marlins Jeopardy edition of Fish Stripes LIVE! A new champion will be crowned and I will be a contestant for the first time. Livestreaming as always on our YouTube, Twitter and Twitch accounts. Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.
- As Tanya Anderson detailed here, the Vox Media folks are rolling out a new commenting system on Fish Stripes tomorrow. This update is long overdue and aims to facilitate more efficient, fun and respectful conversations among our community members.
- Griffin Conine is next up in the Marlins’ series of Prospect Spotlight videos. He is adamant about how this offseason has been far more productive than last offseason because he identified specific areas for improvement and has focused on them. As a reminder, there is a slim but non-zero chance of Conine being snatched away by another team in the upcoming Rule 5 Draft.
- Kevin Barral writes about the Marlins players who fit best with your 2022 fantasy baseball teams from a value standpoint.
- OC Ospreys wants your thoughts on these two Marlins cap concepts, the first one incorporating colors from all of South Florida’s professional sports teams and the other inspired by the Dolphins.
