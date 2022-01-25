- Monday’s face-to-face meeting between MLB and the MLBPA was, per multiple accounts, a step in the right direction. The players relented on a few issues that they had previously dug in their heels about, specifically the service time required to qualify for free agency and the revenue being sent from big-market to small-market teams. I believe the league as a whole would be in a healthier, more competitive place if players reached the open market earlier and small-market teams spent more of their own money. However, sticking with the status quo is seemingly a significant boon for the Marlins, an organization that intends to continue relying heavily on a young, homegrown talent and has been a longtime revenue-sharing recipient. Negotiations will reportedly resume later today.
- The Miami Herald’s Jordan McPherson and Andre Fernandez discuss this further on a new episode of Fish Bytes.
- The Athletic’s Andy McCullough reports that former Marlins third base coach Trey Hillman has taken a job with the Angels in their player development department.
- Alfredo Amezaga says “it’s always an honor and a lot of fun” to train with Miguel Rojas and Jazz Chisholm Jr. Amezaga has been coaching them on infield defense throughout the winter. On Monday, Avisaíl García was spotted working out at the same facility as them (Team Sosa Baseball in Hialeah).
- Marlins Historian asks: “If the Fish hadn’t had loanDepot park built in Little Havana on the site of the Orange Bowl, which of these locations would you have preferred?” Vote here.
If the Fish hadn’t had loanDepot park built in Little Havana on the site of the Orange Bowl, which of these locations would you have preferred?
- Robert Kelley of Bucs Dugout looks at where old friend Connor Scott potentially fits into the Pirates’ outfield plans.
- Kim Ng is heartened to see how rapidly women are being hired for prominent roles within baseball organizations, via Betelhem Ashame of MLB.com.
- Jake Floriolli of SportsTimeHQ sees a possible path for Anthony Bender to ascend to the closer’s role this season.
