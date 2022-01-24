- Bargaining between MLB and the MLBPA resumes today when the players’ union is expected to present a counteroffer to the league. So far, the two sides have been talking past each other rather than earnestly negotiating a new CBA. But the fact that this meeting will take place face to face is at least mildly encouraging.
- Although the Marlins came across as courteous in their social media goodbye post, Dave Van Horne tells Sportsnet’s Blair & Barker podcast that he did not retire on his own terms. The longtime radio broadcaster hoped to continue working for another year or two. There wasn’t mutual interest, though. He declined a part-time gig for the 2022 season, which would have included only 12 games of play-by-play duty. Van Horne also called out the Marlins for reducing his workload and/or compensation in every season since the ownership change.
- Most of you have not had the opportunity to watch Dax Fulton in action. My gift to you: every pitch from his 10-strikeout performance on August 4. If you want more of these kind of Marlins prospect videos, please leave a like for it on YouTube!
- Louis Addeo-Weiss discusses Jesse Winker as a potential trade target.
- Once Marlins, always Marlins? For the third consecutive year, Luis Castillo and Álex González will be coaching the Palm Beach Marlins in the Collegiate League of the Palm Beaches.
- Not in Hall of Fame ranks their Top 50 all-time Marlins players based on an amalgamation of tenure, traditional statistics, advanced statistics, playoff statistics, and postseason accolades. Both Castillo and González easily made the cut.
- Matt Melton of Marlin Maniac cooks up three Marlins-Guardians trade proposals.
- The Yipps Podcast spoke with Daniel Castano about the unorthodox circumstances surrounding his MLB debut.
- Congratulations to Nick Neidert and Mckay Culberson, who got married on Saturday! Castano and fellow Marlins teammates Cody Poteet and Brian Miller were among those who attended the wedding, as did old friend Adam Conley (pictured on the far right).
