New Fish Stripes Podcast
- In a follow-up to Wednesday’s Baseball America Top 100 prospects list release, BA’s Ben Balder highlights José Salas as a breakout prospect with the potential to crack the Top 100 by the end of the 2022 season.
- In an interview with the Marlins’ Kyle Sielaff, Joe Mack says that he’s most focused on improving his footwork and receiving behind the plate and his timing in the batter’s box. Mack put up zany statistics in the Florida Complex League in 2021, somehow pairing a .132 batting average with a .373 on-base percentage thanks to his very selective approach. He’s likely to begin next season with Low-A Jupiter.
- Stoffer Cochran and Andrew Montenegro of Prospects 1500 ranked their Top 50 Marlins prospects, putting Max Meyer at No. 1.
- For the fifth and final time, Daniel Álvarez of El Extrabase won Marlins Jeopardy. He abdicates the throne coming off his largest margin of victory—21,000 points ahead of second-place finisher Alex Carver—and with a cumulative point total of 78,400. Here is the full offseason leaderboard. Join us next Wednesday as I make the switch from quizmaster to contestant.
- Matt Melton of Marlin Maniac describes three types of moves that could turn the 2022 Fish into contenders.
- Old friend AJ Ramos ain’t done yet! In anticipation of his age-35 season, Ramos was seen working out at Cressey Sports Performance in Palm Beach Gardens, a training facility that is popular among Jordan Holloway and many other current Marlins pitchers.
- Upon viewing Sixto Sánchez’s awkward throwing session, Peter Pratt of Locked On Marlins went in depth on his career trajectory.
Loading comments...