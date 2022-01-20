 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Offishial news, 1/20/22: Prospect coverage ramps up; player workouts

The latest Miami Marlins coverage to get you through the lockout blues.

By Ely Sussman
Marlins catching prospect Joe Mack smiling for the camera Miami Marlins/YouTube

  • In a follow-up to Wednesday’s Baseball America Top 100 prospects list release, BA’s Ben Balder highlights José Salas as a breakout prospect with the potential to crack the Top 100 by the end of the 2022 season.
  • In an interview with the Marlins’ Kyle Sielaff, Joe Mack says that he’s most focused on improving his footwork and receiving behind the plate and his timing in the batter’s box. Mack put up zany statistics in the Florida Complex League in 2021, somehow pairing a .132 batting average with a .373 on-base percentage thanks to his very selective approach. He’s likely to begin next season with Low-A Jupiter.
  • Stoffer Cochran and Andrew Montenegro of Prospects 1500 ranked their Top 50 Marlins prospects, putting Max Meyer at No. 1.
  • For the fifth and final time, Daniel Álvarez of El Extrabase won Marlins Jeopardy. He abdicates the throne coming off his largest margin of victory—21,000 points ahead of second-place finisher Alex Carver—and with a cumulative point total of 78,400. Here is the full offseason leaderboard. Join us next Wednesday as I make the switch from quizmaster to contestant.

