 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Offishial news, 1/19/22: Baseball America Top 100 update; ZiPS projections

The latest Miami Marlins coverage to get you through the lockout blues.

By Ely Sussman
Edward Cabrera #79 of the Miami Marlins reacts to a double play during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot park Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...