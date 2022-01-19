- Baseball America released their 2022 MLB Top 100 prospects list, featuring Eury Pérez (No. 48), Kahlil Watson (No. 60), Sixto Sánchez (No. 64), Edward Cabrera (No. 69) and Max Meyer (No. 74). Seems as though Jake Eder just barely missed the cut.
- Griffin Conine joined Aram Leighton on Just Baseball’s new MLB prospect podcast, The Call-Up. After recording, they livestreamed an additional conversation about hitting mechanics.
- Speaking of livestreaming, you know what day it is! Join us for Fish Stripes LIVE at 7:00 p.m. on YouTube, Twitter or Twitch. Eight categories of Marlins trivia, including one focused on Griffin’s dad and another comprised entirely of your audience submissions. Daniel Álvarez of El Extrabase seeks his fifth consecutive win and Alex Contreras makes his first appearance as a contestant.
- I highlight 10 Marlins players whose ZiPS projections changed the most from 2021 to 2022.
- Sixto Sánchez (right shoulder surgery) has begun his throwing program ramping up for spring training. Yes, he’s still chubby.
- Adrian Lorenzo is giddy about how the Marlins’ new complex in the Dominican Republic will strengthen their player development operation, writes Christina De Nicola of MLB.com.
- David Tobin is looking to unload a massive collection of Marlins memorabilia—signed jerseys, autographed baseballs, Opening Day tickets, etc. Please contact him on Twitter if interested.
