- Marlins senior director of international operations Adrian Lorenzo told the media Tuesday that the organization will field two teams in the Dominican Summer League. He says those extra roster spots has allowed them to be “aggressive” in building the largest international free agent class of any MLB org during the 2021-22 signing period, according to Ben Badler of Baseball America. He acknowledges that the international market could be transitioning to a draft format in the near future, and believes the Marlins will be prepared for that.
- Seven months since breaking ground on the construction site, the Marlins have updated photos of their Dominican Republic Player Development Complex. In addition to three full-size baseball fields, they say it will have the largest main clubhouse and largest batting cage among all current MLB complexes in the D.R.
- Dan Szymborski’s ZiPS projections for the 2022 Marlins (as currently constructed) foresee a great pitching staff, but still not enough offensive production to be a contending team. I’ll have a couple follow-up pieces on Fish Stripes about this subject soon.
- Marlins right-hander Huascar Brazobán (signed a minor league deal with the team earlier this month) continues to pitch for Gigantes del Cibao in the Dominican Winter League’s championship series. He took a tough-luck loss in Monday’s Game 1. Pitching the bottom of the 11th inning in a tie game, he allowed a single on a well-placed ground ball, and the runner later came around to score on the catcher’s throwing error.
- David Tobin is looking to unload a massive collection of Marlins memorabilia—signed jerseys, autographed baseballs, Opening Day tickets, etc. Please contact him on Twitter if interested.
- Bailey Srebnik got live looks at the following Jupiter Hammerheads prospects in 2021 and analyzes them for Fantasy Six Pack: Eury Pérez, Dax Fulton, José Salas, Víctor Mesa Jr., Cody Morissette, Tanner Allen, Nasim Nuñez, Bennett Hostetler and Luis Palacios.
- The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are celebrating 10 years of affiliated baseball with a special logo.
- Our deepest condolences go out to Miguel Rojas on the passing of his mother, Norma Naidenoff. Rojas repeatedly expressed his admiration for her in recent months on The Chris Rose Rotation as she battled breast cancer. Spanish speakers will enjoy this conversation that she and Rojas had with Daniel Álvarez about their relationship and her passion for music.
