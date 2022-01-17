New Fish Stripes Podcast
- Approximately 40 players have officially joined the Marlins since the opening of the 2021-22 international signing period on Saturday. The team prioritized depth with this class rather than bidding for any of the consensus top talents. One of the prospects shares a name with a Marlins legend. Most of the new signees will get their first taste of affiliated ball this season with the Dominican Summer League Marlins.
- On Swimming Upstream, Alex Carver, Francisco Oporta and I participated in a 12-round All-Time Marlins Draft. I’m very pleased with how my roster came together: RHP José Fernández, LHP Dontrelle Willis, RF Gary Sheffield, 1B Derrek Lee, LF Jeff Conine, 2B Dan Uggla, CF Preston Wilson, SS Miguel Rojas, C Charles Johnson, WC Cliff Floyd, 3B Bobby Bonilla and CL Bryan Harvey. Go to Fish On The Farm’s Twitter account to see each of our selections and vote on your favorite.
- MLB.com’s Michael Clair writes about the idiosyncrasies that made South Florida adore D-Train.
- Entering his age-38 season, Aníbal Sánchez is not ready to retire yet. You may recall that I advocated for the Marlins to sign him last spring. Now another year removed from being a productive starter, he’ll have to settle for a minor league deal this time around.
- Final call for anybody who wants to submit trivia to be considered for this Wednesday’s edition of Marlins Jeopardy! Every episode of the show moving forward will feature audience submissions.
- Credit to Fish Stripes contributor Danis Sosa for discovering the original local television broadcast of the inaugural Marlins game on YouTube. It includes a six-minute postgame interview with shortstop Walt Weiss.
- Sean Millerick of Call to the Pen asks why the Marlins don’t retire the uniform numbers of some of their outstanding former players.
- Congrats to Jordan Holloway and his longtime girlfriend, Shea Coffey, on getting engaged last weekend!
