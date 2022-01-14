- For the first time since the lockout began, MLB and the players’ union bargained with each other on Thursday...and very little was accomplished. The sides seemingly have found common ground on the universal designated hitter and the need to raise the league’s minimum salary, but those are mere baby steps. Based on the vibes surrounding the talks, multiple insiders expect the start of spring training to be delayed.
- MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez previews Saturday’s opening of the 2021-22 international amateur signing period. The Marlins have a total bonus pool of $5,721,500. Under current ownership, the team typically spends their full pool. Plenty of int’l prospect coverage will be coming to Fish Stripes this weekend once the first wave of signings are finalized.
- If you’re in the Pensacola area Saturday afternoon, check out Fish Fest at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Jordan McCants, Jeff Lindgren and manager Kevin “Smoke” Randel will be special guests at the free event. There’ll be a similar setup at ABC Supply Stadium in Beloit for Sky Carp Fest, featuring Víctor Mesa Jr., Nasim Nuñez and manager Jorge Hernández.
- Welp, Daniel Álvarez did it again. The four-time Marlins Jeopardy champion overtook Fish Stripes’ own Isaac Azout during Double Jeopardy on Wednesday night’s episode and finished with the largest margin of victory in the show’s brief history. Fish Stripes LIVE is now presented by Loupe—download their free app to experience a card show in your pocket.
- The Marlins named their minor league managers for the 2022 season. Full coaching staffs will be announced at a later date.
- Kevin Barral joined the Locked on Marlins podcast to banter about the CBA talks, Brian Anderson, the Miami Dolphins and more.
- On Swimming Upstream, Alex Carver, Daniel De Vivo, Spencer Morris and Ian Smith discuss the top half of their respective Marlins top 30 prospect lists. Carver and De Vivo are our guests on the upcoming episode of Fish Stripes Unfiltered (coming Saturday to YouTube and all podcast platforms).
- Miles Temel of Pitcher List has a data-driven breakdown of Trevor Rogers’ rookie season and how further breaking ball development could unlock even more of his potential.
- Aram Leighton of Just Baseball loves how Max Meyer used his changeup toward the end of 2021.
- The Mets will retire Keith Hernandez’s uniform number 17 during a pregame ceremony when the Marlins come to Citi Field on July 9.
