- Jon Lester has announced his retirement. Best known for his tenures with the Red Sox and Cubs—he won World Series titles with both teams—Lester pitched for 16 major league seasons, earning nearly $200 million in salary. He made 10 career starts against the Marlins, including three in 2021.
- We’ll be livestreaming more Marlins Jeopardy with you tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET! Check it out on the Fish Stripes YouTube, Twitter and Twitch accounts. Categories include Jazz Chisholm Jr., Marlins managers and (for the first time) fan-submitted trivia. The show is presented by Loupe—download their free app to experience a card show in your pocket.
- Speaking of Jazz, he loves Fish On The Farm’s idea to open up the 2023 season with the Marlins hosting a game at Hard Rock Stadium. “Only if we get to wear the old jerseys,” he adds.
- Mike Jacobs has been hired by the Reds organization to be the outfield/gameplanning coach for their Triple-A Louisville affiliate. Interesting role for somebody who played only one inning in the outfield during his long playing career. Jacobs managed High-A Beloit in 2021 and had been touted as something of a rising star in the coaching ranks...only to part ways with the Marlins earlier this offseason.
- Nasim Nuñez is attending Sky Carp Fest on Saturday at Beloit’s ABC Supply Stadium. Nuñez was limited to 52 games at Low-A Jupiter last season due to injuries and totaled just three extra-base hits. Nonetheless, this guest appearance all but confirms that he’ll be promoted to High-A for 2022.
- A reminder that the lockout doesn’t impact the minor league schedule: Jupiter Hammerheads tickets are now on sale.
- Aram Leighton and Ethan Budowsky added Ian Lewis and Zach McCambley to their top 10 Marlins prospects list (the list excludes players with MLB service time).
- Foolish Bailey finds a flattering player comp for Avisaíl García inside Mario Superstar Baseball.
- Jeff Gale is selling digital art of Marlins Park (photo taken pre-naming rights deal).
- Happy 40th birthday to Dontrelle Willis! He’ll forever be a Marlins legend and fan favorite.
Loading comments...