- Encouraging update from ESPN’s Jeff Passan regarding the MLB collective bargaining agreement:
Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association plan to hold a bargaining session Thursday, sources tell ESPN. MLB is expected to make a core-economics proposal at the session, which would be the first between the sides since the league locked out the players on Dec. 2.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 11, 2022
- Prospects Live ranks Eury Pérez as the No. 1 prospect in the Marlins organization entering 2022.
- Saturday’s Fish Fest at Blue Wahoos Stadium will include Jordan McCants, who the Marlins selected out of Pensacola Catholic High School with their third-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. The middle infielder struggled offensively in his introduction to pro ball last summer. The Blue Wahoos hint that “two additional Marlins guests” will be announced later in the week.
- Congratulations to Larry Larson who won a “Dream Job Competition” to become the new play-by-play broadcaster of the High-A Beloit Sky Carp.
- Former Marlins relief prospect Kyle Keller is taking his talents overseas. He’ll be reunited with Joe Gunkel on the Hanshin Tigers pitching staff.
- Matt Melton of Marlin Maniac likes Yiddi Cappe, Ian Lewis and Tanner Allen as candidates to break out as top prospects in 2022.
- Jill and Jon Berti are enjoying their honeymoon in Hawaii.
- Today is your final chance to enter on Twitter to be eligible to win a Dontrelle Willis Jupiter Hammerheads bobblehead.
- Ben Palmer of Pitcher List snubbed the Marlins from his “Smokin’ Sixteen” of Nastiest Pitches of 2021. Vote in the polls, anyway.
- Upcoming episodes of Marlins Jeopardy will include full categories of audience-submitted trivia! Share yours with us here for a chance to be featured on the show (livestreaming every Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. ET on YouTube/Twitter/Twitch).
- Join me in wishing a happy 17th birthday to the youngest member of the Fish Stripes staff, Kevin Barral. Kevin joined the site last April and has since become instrumental to what we do with his writing, podcasting, reporting, video editing and social media content.
