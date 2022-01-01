Marlins topics covered on this podcast with Isaac Azout and Kevin Barral include Elieser Hernandez and Jesús Luzardo player spotlights, time traveling back to the 2018 season and the team’s transactions from that year, plus throwbacks to the random tenures of Carlos Lee and Tomás Telis in Miami.

Enjoy Episode 9!

Baseball-Reference has the complete list of 2017-18 Marlins transactions referenced on the pod.

