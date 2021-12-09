New Fish Stripes Podcast
- The Marlins made selections in every round of the minor league phase of the 2021 Rule 5 Draft, which was held on Wednesday via teleconference. They added infielder Charles Leblanc (from Rangers organization), left-hander Robert García (Royals), infielder Cobie Vance (Athletics), right-hander Luarbert Arias (Padres) and infielder Carlos Santiago (Dodgers). The only unprotected player they lost was right-hander Tanner Andrews (taken by the Braves).
- MLB.com’s Christina De Nicola spotlights five of the Marlins’ 2021 amateur draft picks to watch next season: early-round talents Kahlil Watson, Joe Mack, Cody Morissette and Jordan McCants as well as Bennett Hostetler. The oldest player selected by the Marlins in that class, Hostetler raked during his first pro summer and is now converting from infielder to catcher.
- Thanks to right-hander Andrew McInvale for joining me on the Fish Stripes podcast!
- Did you miss the debut of Marlins Jeopardy! on our latest livestream? Full replay available here. Definitely a few kinks for us to work out in the coming weeks.
- All proceeds from purchases made today on the Loupe app will benefit non-profit organizations, including the Miami Marlins Foundation. Check out their Charity Auction beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET.
- Kim Ng was honored as Trailblazer of the Year by Baseball America for her impact on women and girls aspiring to work in the sport.
- Louis Addeo-Weiss puts Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber in a Marlins free agent target face-off.
- Kevin Barral sizes up what’s left of the center fielder trade market.
- Pitcher List’s Nick Pollack watches and analyzes every pitch of Sandy Alcantara’s August 1 start against the Yankees.
- Former Marlins great Gary Sheffield still has a pulse on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot, writes Jay Jaffe of FanGraphs.
- Every weekday at 7:00 a.m. ET, Peter Pratt keeps you updated on the Locked On Marlins podcast.
Loading comments...