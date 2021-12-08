 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Offishial news, 12/8/21: Rule 5 draft details; Marlins Jeopardy! debut

The latest Miami Marlins coverage to get you through the lockout blues.

By Ely Sussman
Jesús Luzardo and Miguel Rojas attended Tuesday’s Sports Illustrated Awards in Hollywood, FL along with former Marlins teammate Deven Marrero. @miggyslocker/Instagram
  • The minor league phase of the Rule 5 draft will take place via teleconference today at 2:00 p.m. ET. Last year, the Marlins selected right-hander Dylan Bice, infielder Marcus Chiu and left-hander Jake Fishman. Teams can only make picks during this phase if they have open spots on their Triple-A reserve list. It’s unclear how much wiggle room the Marlins have and who’s actually unprotected across the league.
  • JJ Cooper of Baseball America confirms that the major league Rule 5 is “expected to take place soon after whenever the lockout ends/new CBA is agreed to.”
  • At the request of the Marlins, Bryan De La Cruz has completed his stint in the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM). He slashed .226/.290/.339 in 16 games for Toros del Este.
  • Please join us for the pilot episode of Marlins Jeopardy! at 7:00 p.m. ET on YouTube, Twitter and Twitch. In the absence of interesting MLB news, we’re turning Fish Stripes LIVE into a trivia show. This edition will focus on the 2021 Marlins season.

  • Jomboy Media’s Trevor Plouffe ranks Jazz Chisholm Jr. fifth on his list of “hottest MLB players.”
  • Undergrads, graduate students and recent graduates interested in pursuing careers in various fields can enroll in the Marlins’ Sports Pathways program, an internship that runs from January 3-October 31, 2022.
  • Lelands is auctioning off the earliest-known Miguel Cabrera game-worn Marlins rookie jersey right here. Bidding began at $3,000 and is up to $5,845 as of Wednesday morning. The auction ends on Saturday night.
  • Every weekday at 7:00 a.m. ET, Peter Pratt keeps you updated on the Locked On Marlins podcast.
  • Double-A Pensacola’s Chris Garagiola is joining the Diamondbacks radio broadcast team next season. This should be unsurprising news to anybody who regularly watched/listened to Blue Wahoos games in 2021: Garagiola has big league talent. Here’s his goodbye letter after three years (two MiLB seasons) in Pensacola.

