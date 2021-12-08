- The minor league phase of the Rule 5 draft will take place via teleconference today at 2:00 p.m. ET. Last year, the Marlins selected right-hander Dylan Bice, infielder Marcus Chiu and left-hander Jake Fishman. Teams can only make picks during this phase if they have open spots on their Triple-A reserve list. It’s unclear how much wiggle room the Marlins have and who’s actually unprotected across the league.
- JJ Cooper of Baseball America confirms that the major league Rule 5 is “expected to take place soon after whenever the lockout ends/new CBA is agreed to.”
- At the request of the Marlins, Bryan De La Cruz has completed his stint in the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM). He slashed .226/.290/.339 in 16 games for Toros del Este.
- Please join us for the pilot episode of Marlins Jeopardy! at 7:00 p.m. ET on YouTube, Twitter and Twitch. In the absence of interesting MLB news, we’re turning Fish Stripes LIVE into a trivia show. This edition will focus on the 2021 Marlins season.
- Jesús Luzardo and Miguel Rojas attended Tuesday’s Sports Illustrated Awards in Hollywood, FL along with former Marlins teammate Deven Marrero.
- Jomboy Media’s Trevor Plouffe ranks Jazz Chisholm Jr. fifth on his list of “hottest MLB players.”
- Undergrads, graduate students and recent graduates interested in pursuing careers in various fields can enroll in the Marlins’ Sports Pathways program, an internship that runs from January 3-October 31, 2022.
- Lelands is auctioning off the earliest-known Miguel Cabrera game-worn Marlins rookie jersey right here. Bidding began at $3,000 and is up to $5,845 as of Wednesday morning. The auction ends on Saturday night.
- Every weekday at 7:00 a.m. ET, Peter Pratt keeps you updated on the Locked On Marlins podcast.
- Double-A Pensacola’s Chris Garagiola is joining the Diamondbacks radio broadcast team next season. This should be unsurprising news to anybody who regularly watched/listened to Blue Wahoos games in 2021: Garagiola has big league talent. Here’s his goodbye letter after three years (two MiLB seasons) in Pensacola.
