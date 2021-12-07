New Fish Stripes Podcast
- Fully recovered from his nagging finger injury, Miguel Rojas is joining his longtime winter ball team Tiburones de La Guaira in Venezuela this week. Rojas has played parts of nine seasons for them, most recently during the winter of 2018-19. He spoke last month about hoping to win a league championship with them. Unfortunately, they’re already buried at the bottom of the standings.
- Fish Stripes will be interviewing right-hander Andrew McInvale for an upcoming podcast episode. McInvale came over from the Blue Jays in the Corey Dickerson/Adam Cimber trade and pitched for Double-A Pensacola. Any questions for him?
- Avisaíl García graded out very poorly in his previous experience as a major league center fielder, but I explain why he’s capable of doing a much better job moving forward.
- Just Baseball’s Aram Leighton thinks a package of Elieser Hernandez and multiple quality prospects to the Diamondbacks would be fair value for Ketel Marte, though they may have to “reluctantly” include Max Meyer if a bidding war intensifies.
- Undergrads, graduate students and recent graduates interested in pursuing careers in various fields can enroll in the Marlins’ Sports Pathways program, an internship that runs from January 3-October 31, 2022.
- Lelands is auctioning off the earliest-known Miguel Cabrera game-worn Marlins rookie jersey right here. Bidding began at $3,000 and is up to $4,831 as of Monday morning. The auction ends on Saturday night.
- Andre Fernandez reunites with Jordan McPherson on the Miami Herald’s Fish Bytes podcast.
