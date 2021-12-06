New Fish Stripes Podcast
- I set up a new MLB lockout-centric subgroup on Fish Stripes. Feel free to bookmark it.
- The six newly elected members of the Baseball Hall of Fame are Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso, Tony Oliva, Bud Fowler and Buck O’Neil. The Marlins’ own Kim Ng was a member of the Golden Days Era Committee that voted in Hodges, Kaat, Miñoso and Oliva. James Rowson got to know Oliva during his years with the Twins organization and sent out his congratulations.
- Isaac Azout and myself joined Alex Carver and Daniel De Vivo on Swimming Upstream for a wide-ranging retrospective on the 2021 Marlins. Part I of the conversation is already up. Look out for Part II in the coming days.
- Nicole Cahill tells you what specifically Jacob Stallings does so well behind the plate to be considered a Gold Glove-caliber defender.
- Lelands is auctioning off the earliest-known Miguel Cabrera game-worn Marlins rookie jersey right here. Bidding began at $3,000 and is up to $4,831 as of Monday morning. The auction ends on Saturday night.
- Andre Fernandez announced his return to the Miami Herald as deputy sports editor.
- New Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro said goodbye to the Marlins and their fans: “You guys hold a special place in my heart.”
- Every weekday at 7:00 a.m. ET, Peter Pratt keeps you updated on the Locked On Marlins podcast.
Loading comments...