 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Offishial news, 12/31/21: Jesús Luzardo; Víctor Mesa Jr.; win-win trades

New, 2 comments

Final bits of Miami Marlins coverage to finish off 2021.

By Ely Sussman
Marlins prospect Víctor Mesa Jr. accepts an award from CEO Derek Jeter at the end of the 2021 minor league season Miami Marlins/YouTube
  • Fish On The Farm’s annual Marlins Twitter Madness tournament enters the Elite 8 today. I am giving my endorsements in this round to Aram Leighton, Peter Pratt, Fish Army and Craig Mish.
  • We closed out 2021 with a record-long Fish Stripes LIVE show that discussed the candidacies of most players on the current BBWAA Baseball Hall of Fame ballot. Ethan Budowsky “graded” our staff’s ballots at the end of the episode. Check out the FS podcast feed for an audio-only edition of this.

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...