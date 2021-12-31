- Fish On The Farm’s annual Marlins Twitter Madness tournament enters the Elite 8 today. I am giving my endorsements in this round to Aram Leighton, Peter Pratt, Fish Army and Craig Mish.
- We closed out 2021 with a record-long Fish Stripes LIVE show that discussed the candidacies of most players on the current BBWAA Baseball Hall of Fame ballot. Ethan Budowsky “graded” our staff’s ballots at the end of the episode. Check out the FS podcast feed for an audio-only edition of this.
- Jesús Luzardo tells Just Baseball that his offseason work has centered around “mastering” how to use his existing pitch mix rather than reinventing himself.
- Víctor Mesa Jr. is proud of how he rebounded from a slow start to 2021.
- Codify created a compilation of bad called strike calls that went against Jazz Chisholm Jr.
- Don Mattingly ranked 21st on Craig Calcaterra’s list of most handsome managers in Major League Baseball. He’s been in a similar spot on the list throughout his Marlins tenure (as high as 17th and as low as 22nd).
- Locked On Marlins has embarked on an ambitious mini-series proposing “win-win” trades between the Marlins and every other MLB team. The first two episodes cover the AL East and AL Central.
- Happy birthday to Riley Mahan, who’s turning 26. The infielder slashed .204/.270/.324 (65 wRC+) in 81 games for Double-A Pensacola this season.
