- In the Miami Herald, Craig Mish and Barry Jackson provide the specifics on the Marlins’ outfield shopping, among other topics. They apparently were willing to go north of $60 million over a four-year deal in pursuit of Starling Marte. Their hesitancy to do the same during the season—when it would’ve been enough to keep him off the free agent market entirely!—remains baffling. The Marlins are now contemplating several alternatives: offering the Marte money to Kyle Schwarber, trading for a bat of his ilk or trusting their internal outfielders, which could include some right field reps for Brian Anderson.
- I set up a new MLB lockout-centric subgroup on Fish Stripes. Feel free to bookmark it.
- The MLB.com website has been scrubbed of all content mentioning members of the MLBPA (any player currently on a 40-man roster). The league is also temporarily prohibited from using their likenesses and replaced player headshots with generic silhouettes. In an act of solidarity, Jesús Aguilar, Anthony Bass and Louis Head are among the hundreds of major leaguers who adopted those silhouettes as their Twitter profile pictures.
- At least there is still one prominent, active South Florida athlete for the Marlins to use.
- Jake Mailhot of FanGraphs sounds bullish on the impact that Jacob Stallings will have with the Marlins.
- Kevin Barral graded that trade as well as every other major Marlins offseason move.
- Louis Addeo-Weiss was intrigued by Clint Frazier as a low-risk/high-reward free agent target. He wonders whether the Marlins will regret not doing more to pursue the new Cub.
- Bryan De La Cruz has slumped lately in winter ball, slugging .172 with only four hits in his last eight games for Toros del Este. He was scratched from their lineup on short notice prior to Thursday’s game.
