- Fish Stripes’ own Isaac Azout as well as the main Fish Stripes account have both advanced to the Sweet 16 round in Fish On The Farm’s annual Marlins Twitter Madness tournament. Those of you with Twitter accounts, please consider supporting us with your poll votes.
- Special Fish Stripes LIVE schedule this week. We will be streaming on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET on YouTube, Twitter and Twitch about the Baseball Hall of Fame and all adjacent topics. Here is my hypothetical ballot. Ethan Budowsky of Just Baseball and Big Hall Talk will join the show.
- Speaking of YouTube content, Kahlil Watson spoke with Kyle Sielaff about life and baseball. Watson estimates that he is “2-3 years” from forcing his way to the big leagues and describes playing for “everybody who had an impact on my life.”
- Jordan McCants captained his team to victory in a home run derby alongside Ian Lewis. Osiris Johnson was on the opposing team.
- In the lead-up to their open audition, the Marlins Mermaids will host a prep class at Dance Center of Florida on January 7 at 7:30 p.m.
- In the first two parts of his year-end “strange but true” column, Jayson Stark of The Athletic reminds us that Jesús Aguilar had the longest at-bat in baseball history (204,742 minutes) against two different Mets pitchers and that since-traded Zach Thompson took a loss in a game he started despite not allowing any hits.
- Ryan Amore of Pitcher List sets expectations for Avisaíl García’s upcoming fantasy baseball season.
- Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors examines “plenty of options” on the Marlins pitching depth chart who could be dealt for additional offensive help. On the other hand, “it’s arguable the front office should hold onto as much depth as possible” if they are fully committed to contending in 2022, he writes.
