- Kim Ng was named Sports Business Journal’s best hire of the year (the hiring actually occurred last year, which was “after the winners had been determined for last year’s SBJ awards consideration”). Joe Lemire notes that the Marlins’ 67 wins were more than any other season since the ownership change. He also offers an example of her influence—Stan Conte accepted a position as Marlins senior director of medical services, coming out of semi-retirement in order to work with her.
- Daniel Álvarez of El Extrabase beat out five other contestants to retain his title as Marlins Jeopardy champion. Rewatch the show! We continue to accept contestant sign-ups from the general public here. Next Wednesday’s Fish Stripes LIVE will be a more traditional livestream, with Jeopardy set to resume the following week (January 5).
- Nicole Cahill analyzes the potential fit between Michael Conforto and the Marlins.
- I summarize how Marlins players performed in international winter leagues.
- A new José Fernández mural is on display at 4000 NW 2nd Ave in Wynwood, created by Miami artist Disem 305.
- Fish Stripes alum Danny “The Godfather” Martinez joined Peter Pratt on Locked On Marlins. Part I of their conversation reflects on what’s been accomplished during this rebuild and specifically since Ng arrived, plus they discuss the franchise’s possible next steps. Part II will drop later day.
- Behold all of the Florida Marlins-era goodies that have been preferred in the LoanDepot Park archive storage room:
