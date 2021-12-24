 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Offishial news, 12/24/21: Merry Christmas; another award for Ng; into the archives

The latest Miami Marlins coverage to get you through the lockout blues.

By Ely Sussman
@disem305/Instagram
  • Kim Ng was named Sports Business Journal’s best hire of the year (the hiring actually occurred last year, which was “after the winners had been determined for last year’s SBJ awards consideration”). Joe Lemire notes that the Marlins’ 67 wins were more than any other season since the ownership change. He also offers an example of her influence—Stan Conte accepted a position as Marlins senior director of medical services, coming out of semi-retirement in order to work with her.
  • Daniel Álvarez of El Extrabase beat out five other contestants to retain his title as Marlins Jeopardy champion. Rewatch the show! We continue to accept contestant sign-ups from the general public here. Next Wednesday’s Fish Stripes LIVE will be a more traditional livestream, with Jeopardy set to resume the following week (January 5).

