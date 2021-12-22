New Fish Stripes Podcast
- The Marlins quietly released catching prospect Keegan Fish last week, and he announced on Tuesday that he has signed with the White Sox. It’s unusual timing for this kind of transaction, but his agency’s tweet implies that they asked for this. Although Fish’s .430 on-base percentage leads all Miami minor leaguers since 2018, he’s barely been on the field (50 career games). Entering 2022, he would’ve likely been behind Will Banfield, Bennett Hostetler and perhaps even Paul McIntosh in the competition for High-A catcher reps. Presumably the Sox will give him more of a fair shake. Fish Stripes wishes him good luck!
- Will there be any minor league pitchers next season who break out as big-name prospects as suddenly as Eury Pérez did in 2021? Baseball America’s Ben Badler came up with 10 candidates, including the Marlins’ own Luis Baldiris.
- Artificial turf is coming to Double-A Pensacola’s stadium. The Blue Wahoos will also be installing LED lighting and a new batting cage.
- The Miami Marlins Foundation distributed a whopping 5,350,880 meals to South Florida families this year. Here are more of the key numbers about their community service.
- Beginning with members of the inaugural 1993 team and working his way to the present day, Nate Mescher is recognizing every player to ever play for the Florida/Miami Marlins with his @EveryMarlinEver Twitter account.
