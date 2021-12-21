- Kim Ng updates Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald on what the Marlins organization is doing during the lockout. It’s been “business as usual” regarding communication with minor leaguers outside their 40-man roster. Earlier this month, they held a hitter’s camp in the Jupiter area, which from what I saw on Instagram, involved flying in several key prospects from the Dominican Republic. “Ng said plans for offseason pitchers camps, both domestically and internationally at their complex in the Dominican Republic, are in the works,” McPherson reports.
- The Marlins have a new international scouting director: Román Ocumarez (formerly of the Astros).
- Former Marlin Mark Kotsay will manage the Athletics in 2022. He had spent the previous six seasons on Oakland’s major league coaching staff. At age 46, he’ll be among the youngest skippers in The Show.
- Miguel Rojas comments on some of the early MLB offseason transactions and how he’s helping his less experienced teammates through the lockout.
- Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman of FOX Sports have a detailed recap of Saturday’s Don’t Blink Home Run Derby in Paradise featuring Jazz Chisholm Jr.
- Will Gary Sheffield’s Hall of Fame support continue to swell in his eighth year on the ballot? Louis Addeo-Weiss revisits his case. As of early Tuesday morning, Sheffield has been selected by 21 of the 45 BBWAA voters (46.7%) in Ryan Thibodaux’s class of 2022 tracker.
- Lewin Díaz reminds us of his run-saving play that robbed now-teammate Jacob Stallings.
December 20, 2021
- Poll of the day:
Poll
What percentage of the BBWAA Hall of Fame vote will Gary Sheffield receive?
-
16%
75.0%+ (enough for induction)
-
50%
60.0-74.9%
-
16%
40.6-59.9%
-
16%
Less than 40.6% (his 2021 vote%)
