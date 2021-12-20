- Jazz Chisholm Jr. impressed at Saturday’s Don’t Blink Home Run Derby in Paradise, though he came up short of winning the title. Watch long balls from him, Lewis Brinson and Marlins prospects Steven Adderley and Andre Arthur on the Fish Stripes YouTube account.
- The Marlins made contact with free agent Michael Conforto prior to the lockout, according to Joe Frisaro of Man On 2nd Baseball. Their early-offseason interest in Nicolas Castellanos was widely reported by Frisaro and others. Conforto shares an agent with Castellanos (Scott Boras), and like Castellanos, he seems doubtful to re-sign with his 2021 team, so it would’ve been surprisingly if the Marlins didn’t at least kick the tires on him in their wide-ranging search for impactful outfielders. Newsday’s Tim Healey joined Frisaro on his podcast to discuss Conforto in greater detail.
- On Fish Stripes Unfiltered, Isaac Azout, Kevin Barral and Aram Leighton assembled their dream teams of active Marlins players. Whose roster do you like the best?
- Miguel Rojas will not play in the Venezuelan Winter League as he originally intended. The fact that his team, Tiburones de La Guaira, has already been limited from postseason contention played a role in his decision.
- Steve Gesuele of Pitcher List attributes Sandy Alcantara’s 2021 second-half success to pitch mix changes.
- Greg Harvey illustrates how the Marlins position player leaders in wins above replacement have evolved through the years. No current Marlins crack the franchise’s all-time top 15.
The next team in the Position Player WAR series are the @Marlins, who were formed in 1993.— Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) December 19, 2021
Check out all your favorite Marlins players in this progressive timeline!
Players include: @Giancarlo818, @HanleyRamirez, @KMillar15, @CliffFloyd30, @mikelowell25, & more#JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/9hHTPMMZb0
Loading comments...