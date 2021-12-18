In the Marlins Decade Draft, experts assemble rosters of current Marlins players (major leaguers and prospects) who they project to have the most cumulative MLB success over the next 10 seasons. This was the third time that we’ve done this exercise on Fish Stripes (previously July 2020 and November 2020).

Enjoy Episode 8!

How the Decade Draft works:

Teams must fill 12 roster spots including catcher, first base, second base, third base, shortstop, outfield (3), designated hitter, left-handed pitcher, right-handed pitcher and wild card

Aside from the WC and DH spots, players can only be drafted at positions where they have prior professional experience

Only players currently within the Marlins organization are eligible to be selected, using Roster Resource as a loose guide

The following selections from the November 2020 “dream draft” with Ely Sussman, Alex Carver and Daniel De Vivo went undrafted this time around, either due to lack of interest or ineligibility: Jorge Alfaro, Will Banfield, Jon Berti, Lewis Brinson, Edward Cabrera, Isan Díaz, Corey Dickerson, Braxton Garrett, Monte Harrison, Víctor Víctor Mesa, Kameron Misner, Nasim Nuñez, Harold Ramirez, Nic Ready, Connor Scott, Chad Wallach.

Meanwhile, these breakout players, steady veterans and new additions to the Marlins got themselves picked after previously being left out: Jesús Aguilar, Tanner Allen, Bryson Brigman, Yiddi Cappe, Bryan De La Cruz, Jake Eder, Avisaíl García, Bennett Hostetler, Troy Johnston, Joe Mack, Víctor Mesa Jr., Cody Morissette, Sam Praytor, Miguel Rojas, Kahlil Watson.

Poll Who drafted the best roster? Team Aram

Team Kevin

Team Isaac vote view results 0% Team Aram (0 votes)

100% Team Kevin (1 vote)

0% Team Isaac (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

