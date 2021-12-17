- Miami’s own Luis Avilés Jr. has joined the Marlins on a minor league deal (presumably with an invitation to spring training). Primarily a shortstop for most of his professional career, Avilés was a utility guy this year for the Angels’ Double-A affiliate, where he mashed a personal-best 15 home runs in 66 games. Most recently, he started regularly at third base for Tiburones de La Guaira in the Venezuelan Winter League.
- The Marlins will be inking Venezuelan left-handed pitcher Julio Mendez as part of their upcoming international amateur free agent class.
- The Don’t Blink Home Run Derby in Paradise is almost here! Jazz Chisholm Jr., Ian Lewis, old friend/reigning champion Lewis Brinson and dozens of other professional hitters will take their swings on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Fish Stripes will live-tweet the event.
- Jose Salas, Víctor Víctor Mesa, Víctor Mesa Jr. and Marlins alum Charles Johnson helped host a holiday party at LoanDepot Park for 100 students from Alpha Charter of Excellence School. Earlier in the week, the stadium hosted the Liberty Forum’s Freedom Dinner.
- New video up on the Marlins YouTube account chronicles an off day with JJ Bleday and Troy Johnston during the Arizona Fall League.
- Druw Jones occupies the No. 1 spot on MLB Pipeline’s ranking of Top 100 prospects for the 2022 draft. The first edition of their mock draft sends Texas Tech second baseman Jace Jung to the Marlins with the No 6 overall pick.
- Jenn Hawkins is selling a 1993 Florida Marlins game ball in “great condition” which was autographed by many members of that inaugural team including Jeff Conine, Charlie Hough, Benito Santiago, Chuck Carr, David Weathers and Junior Felix.
- The Marlins have an open position on their ballpark services crew.
- Happy 27th birthday to Marlins prospect Lázaro Alonso. The Cuban first baseman/designated hitter posted a 100 wRC+ this season in his first extended opportunity at the Double-A level. Through 342 total minor league games, Alonso has a .261/.368/.389 slash line and 27 home runs.
- Our condolences to the family and loved ones of Andrés Meléndez, a catching prospect in the Guardians organization who died in Miami on Thursday at age 20.
- Poll of the day:
Poll
Which of these three will hit the most homers during Saturday’s Don’t Blink Home Run Derby in Paradise?
-
12%
Lewis Brinson
-
68%
Jazz Chisholm Jr.
-
18%
Ian Lewis
Loading comments...