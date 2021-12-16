- In the Marlins’ first Beyond the Bases podcast episode of the offseason, new hitting coach Marcus Thames introduced himself. He emphasized the importance of “making sure our guys know what they do well” at the plate.
- Among Thames’ job responsibilities: salvaging something from Alex Jackson after the catcher’s 2021 struggles. I have a new piece analyzing why he’s been striking out at a record pace.
- The second edition of our “Marlins Jeopardy” show was a fun time! Our five contestants tackled 30 clues from the 2021 season, and it took Final Jeopardy to determine the winner. Congrats to Daniel Álvarez, who will return next Wednesday to defend his title. Visit the Marlins Jeopardy page for an updated leaderboard and links to play the trivia for yourself.
- Jake Mintz of FOX Sports concludes that Miguel Rojas hit the most irrelevant home run of the MLB season.
- The Pitching Ninja, Rob Friedman, takes us back to the All-Star Game matchup between José Fernández and David Ortiz.
- The past and present of Locked On Marlins joined forces for a two-part extravaganza. Part one of the conversation between Peter Pratt and Aram Leighton was posted this morning.
- The Marlins have an open position on their ballpark services crew.
- The Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos will participate in Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversión initiative in 2023. They’re accepting your submissions for what their hispanic identity should be.
- Good luck to Jon Rawson, who is taking a leave from sports broadcasting after serving as the play-by-play voice of High-A Beloit this year.
- Poll of the day:
Poll
Will Alex Jackson make it onto the 2022 Marlins Opening Day roster?
-
11%
Yes
-
88%
No, sent down to minors
-
0%
No, traded or cut before Opening Day
