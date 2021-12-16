 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Offishial news, 12/16/21: Marcus Thames intro; most irrelevant home run of 2021

The latest Miami Marlins coverage to get you through the lockout blues.

By Ely Sussman
  • In the Marlins’ first Beyond the Bases podcast episode of the offseason, new hitting coach Marcus Thames introduced himself. He emphasized the importance of “making sure our guys know what they do well” at the plate.
  • Among Thames’ job responsibilities: salvaging something from Alex Jackson after the catcher’s 2021 struggles. I have a new piece analyzing why he’s been striking out at a record pace.
  • The second edition of our “Marlins Jeopardy” show was a fun time! Our five contestants tackled 30 clues from the 2021 season, and it took Final Jeopardy to determine the winner. Congrats to Daniel Álvarez, who will return next Wednesday to defend his title. Visit the Marlins Jeopardy page for an updated leaderboard and links to play the trivia for yourself.

