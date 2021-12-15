 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Offishial news, 12/15/21: Sixto’s status; holiday giving; Marlins Jeopardy returns

The latest Miami Marlins coverage to get you through the lockout blues.

By Ely Sussman
Marlins general manager Kim Ng and mascot Billy the Marlin delivering guests and household supplies to South Florida families Miami Marlins Foundation
  • On this day in Fish Stripes history (2016), Scott Gelman reacted to the news of the Marlins signing free agent Junichi Tazawa. His tenure with the Fish would prove to be...not great.
  • During his appearance on Locked On Marlins, SportsGrid’s Craig Mish alluded to the tension that’s been building between Sixto Sánchez and the organization. Mish says Sixto must bear more responsibility for his physical conditioning and follow the Marlins’ plan for his shoulder surgery rehab more closely. From the player’s perspective, I can imagine why there may be distrust. Remember that Sixto, seemingly in perfect health and without anything left to prove in the minors, was optioned to the Marlins’ alternate training site right before the 2021 season began. He suffered the injury in his first simulated game after that and was placed on the minor league IL, missing out on an entire year of major league salary and service time as a result.
  • The second edition of our “Marlins Jeopardy” show will stream live at 7:00 p.m. ET on the Fish Stripes YouTube, Twitter and Twitch accounts. After last week’s debut, we have made some key changes to the trivia presentation and doubled the amount of clues.

Poll

The Marlins signed Tazawa for a $12 million guarantee back in the day. Will they give out any free agent contracts larger than that during the rest of this offseason?

view results
  • 0%
    Yes
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    No
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...