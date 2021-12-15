- On this day in Fish Stripes history (2016), Scott Gelman reacted to the news of the Marlins signing free agent Junichi Tazawa. His tenure with the Fish would prove to be...not great.
- During his appearance on Locked On Marlins, SportsGrid’s Craig Mish alluded to the tension that’s been building between Sixto Sánchez and the organization. Mish says Sixto must bear more responsibility for his physical conditioning and follow the Marlins’ plan for his shoulder surgery rehab more closely. From the player’s perspective, I can imagine why there may be distrust. Remember that Sixto, seemingly in perfect health and without anything left to prove in the minors, was optioned to the Marlins’ alternate training site right before the 2021 season began. He suffered the injury in his first simulated game after that and was placed on the minor league IL, missing out on an entire year of major league salary and service time as a result.
- The second edition of our “Marlins Jeopardy” show will stream live at 7:00 p.m. ET on the Fish Stripes YouTube, Twitter and Twitch accounts. After last week’s debut, we have made some key changes to the trivia presentation and doubled the amount of clues.
- The Miami Marlins Foundation distributed some holidays gifts to South Florida families in need and young children.
- Loupe raised $30,500 during its first-ever charity week event and will split the donations between the Marlins Foundation and Violence Free Minnesota.
- The Marlins announced Colleen Mitchell and Jon Erik Alvarez as their 2021 Jackie Robinson Employee of the Year Award Winners. Jon Erik also celebrated the birth of his son, Zachary, earlier this month.
- Louis Addeo-Weiss reflects on the Marlins’ selection of Chad James in the 2010 MLB Draft while Mike Trout was still on the board.
- Nearly half of the Marlins fanbase as polled by Daniel De Vivo rates Max Meyer as the organization’s current No. 1 prospect. I’ll unveil my year-end prospect rankings on Monday.
The Marlins signed Tazawa for a $12 million guarantee back in the day. Will they give out any free agent contracts larger than that during the rest of this offseason?
