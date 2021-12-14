- On this day in Fish Stripes history (2017), Thomas Bennett pondered whether or not the Marlins should be looking to trade Christian Yelich.
- Braves left-hander Dylan Lee recapped his chaotic year with David O’Brien of The Athletic, including his release from the Marlins at the end of spring training. Drafted by the Marlins in 2016—under previous organizational leadership—he felt “liked but not loved” by their current decision-makers and says he saw the break-up coming despite a 3.02 earned run average across his career 294 2⁄3 minor league innings.
- Hans Herrera spotlights five unconventional Marlins trade candidates in a new FanPost.
- Without any baseball transactions to consult on, Don Mattingly (pictured above) is a more-than-willing participant in his wife’s TikTok videos.
- Fish Stripes will soon be releasing TikTok-exclusive content, so give us a follow over there!
- The Marlins are hiring for a senior video producer to join their creative services team.
- Peter Pratt’s latest Locked On Marlins podcast episode is a 1-on-1 with MLB insider Craig Mish about the moves the Fish have completed so far this offseason and what they’re planning to do after the lockout.
- Poll of the day: Which one of the Marlins’ early minor league free agent signings will spend the most days on the active roster in 2022?
Which one of the Marlins’ early minor league free agent signings will spend the most days on the active roster in 2022?
