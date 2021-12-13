- Congrats to newlyweds Jill and Jon Berti! They were married over the weekend in Michigan. Brian Anderson was among his Marlins teammates who made the trip to attend the festivities.
- Garrett Cooper got the green light to begin taking batting practice in his comeback from Tommy John surgery. All signs point to him being a full-go for spring training.
- Old friend Dee Strange-Gordon signed a minor league deal with the Nationals. He traversed the Reds, Brewers, Cubs and Pirates organizations in 2021, playing the middle infield positions for their Triple-A affiliates. Regardless of whether he earns a spot with them for the regular season, at least we can look forward to some Grapefruit League sightings.
- MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports that the Mets have settled on three finalists in their managerial search: Buck Showalter, Joe Espada and Matt Quatraro. Espada previously coached in the Marlins organization from 2006-2013.
- Speaking of job searches, the Marlins are hiring for a senior video producer to join their creative services team.
- Aside from a few notorious examples, I found that the Marlins have rarely regretted trading away highly regarded prospects.
- A Dominican Winter League evaluator compliments Jesús Sánchez on showing “good control of the strike zone against both left-handed and right-handed pitchers” during his stint with Toros del Este last month, per Maria Torres of The Athletic. It’s a mildly interesting observation considering his high chase rates so far in the majors.
- Jan Mercado earned a Puerto Rican Winter League All-Star selection. The 22-year-old catcher has a .193/.361/.281 slash line through 17 games.
