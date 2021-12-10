- The right-hander who was plucked from the Marlins in the Rule 5 Draft, Tanner Andrews, was promptly traded from the Braves to the Giants for cash considerations.
- Here’s the second part of my 2021 season retrospective on Swimming Upstream with Alex Carver, Daniel De Vivo and Isaac Azout.
- The Mets have interviewed six candidates for their vacant managerial position. Although James Rowson has been connected to these job openings in recent years, he does not appear to be under consideration.
- The Athletic’s Jim Bowden gives the Marlins a “B” grade for their offseason moves thus far, writing that “Stallings and Wendle vastly improve the Marlins’ make-up and culture.”
- MLB.com has nothing better to do during the lockout than dig into their company’s treasure trove of game highlights, and I appreciate that! Thank you to Christina De Nicola for featuring Mike Redmond’s iconic inside-the-park home run from the 2001 season (a clip that had previously been difficult for the public to find). The Fish Stripes page dedicated to Marlins inside-the-parkers has been updated accordingly.
- Fish Stripes is seeking on-air contestants for our Marlins Jeopardy game show. Episodes will typically record on Wednesdays at 7:00 p.m. ET. The pilot episode went okay, but my staff has already come up with several key improvements that will be in place beginning next week. Register here.
- Every weekday at 7:00 a.m. ET, Peter Pratt keeps you updated on the Locked On Marlins podcast.
