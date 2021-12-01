- The 2022 Marlins got even better on Tuesday with the acquisition of Joey Wendle. They are betting against Kameron Misner putting all of his tools together, and that could come back to haunt them long term, but Misner was doubtful to make much of an impact next season at the major league level regardless.
- I attended the Jacob Stallings introductory virtual press conference. Extremely humble guy. Plenty of quotes from him in Jordan McPherson’s Miami Herald piece.
- Jorge Alfaro is off to San Diego to compete for the club’s backup catcher job. Lewis Brinson’s next chapter is still to be determined after being designated for assignment. No drama with the other arbitration-eligible players—the Marlins tendered 2022 contracts to Jesús Aguilar, Brian Anderson, Jon Berti, Richard Bleier, Garrett Cooper, Dylan Floro, Elieser Hernandez, Pablo López, Stallings and Wendle, and they officially announced Sandy Alcantara’s extension.
- SportsGrid’s Craig Mish took questions on the state of the Marlins for nearly two hours Tuesday night in a Twitter Spaces conversation hosted by Takes Were Made (there is no saved recording of it, so you’ll just need to trust me). He confirmed the Marlins’ rumored interest in Kyle Schwarber and specified that Schwarber would play left field if signed, though he is “not optimistic” in them ultimately winning the bidding war for him. He was not aware of any negotiations with Kenley Jansen which had been reported by Los Angeles’ David Vassegh earlier in the day. Mish said the Marlins expect the universal designated hitter to be in effect for 2022 and Garrett Cooper will get the bulk of the plate appearances there. Via trade, the Marlins are still pursuing impact players that Mish describes as “better” than any of the acquisitions they’ve made thus far. They are increasingly willing to part with prospects who are early in the development process in order to maximize their chances of winning immediately.
- Tuesday’s MLB free agent signings included Javier Báez (Tigers), Raisel Iglesias (Angels), Leury García (White Sox), Yan Gomes (Cubs), James Paxton (Red Sox), Daniel Hudson (Dodgers) and Cesar Hernández (Nationals).
- Marcell Ozuna got off easy for his domestic violence indiscretion. Major League Baseball issued a 20-game retroactive suspension without pay. He’ll be eligible to play for the Braves on Opening Day (against the Marlins).
- Insider’s Bradford William Davis details how two different types of baseballs were being used during the 2021 MLB season...without telling any of the players!
- Bally Sports Florida’s Jeremy Taché goes one-on-one with Dontrelle Willis about his Marlins glory days on a new Miami Mic’d Up.
