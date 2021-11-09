- In news that should surprise absolutely nobody, Trevor Rogers is a National League Rookie of the Year finalist, meaning that he finished top three in the BBWAA voting. The award winner will be announced next week. Check out Nicole Cahill’s new season review article on him.
- Meanwhile, fellow 2022 projected starters Sandy Alcantara, Pablo López and Elieser Hernandez are being discussed internally as potential trade chips, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. As I note in that article, we’re now six weeks removed from reports of Alcantara extension talks without no resolution in sight.
- Former Marlins draft pick Andrew Heaney is signing with the Dodgers on a one-year, $8.5 million deal. Last season, he had an extreme disparity between his earned run average (5.83) and expected earned run average (4.03) as calculated by Statcast, hence the interest in him as a bounce-back candidate.
- Justin Verlander could be coming off the market soon, too. There were reportedly 15-20 MLB teams represented at his workout in Florida on Monday. No word on whether the Marlins were among them.
- Man On Second Baseball’s Joe Frisaro doesn’t believe qualifying offers should scare the Marlins away from pursuing quality FAs.
- Here is my weekly offseason update on Marlins players competing in Arizona, Puerto Rico, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.
- Robert Kelley of Bucs Dugout explains why the Pirates should be holding onto Bryan Reynolds this offseason.
- You have likely seen/heard him on Fish Stripes over the last couple years, and you have certainly noticed him if you use Twitter regularly. Fish Across the Pond podcast host Peter Pratt announced that he’s taking over Locked On Marlins (previously hosted by FS alum Aram Leighton)! I insist that you subscribe to the pod to enjoy daily coverage from one of the most enthusiastic people in the Marlins community.
