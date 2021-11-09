Continuing a tradition from recent years, Fish Stripes will be providing weekly updates about Marlins who are actively playing/training during the offseason. At FishStripes.com/offseason, you can find stats, highlights and (small sample size) analysis. These articles will typically drop on Tuesdays.

Arizona Fall League (AFL)

Active Marlins

C Will Banfield —33 PA, .296/.394/.444, 1 HR, 4 BB, 4 K

—33 PA, .296/.394/.444, 1 HR, 4 BB, 4 K OF JJ Bleday—89 PA, .333/.438/.600, 4 HR, 14 BB, 16 K

RHP Justin Evans —7.0 IP, 10.29 ERA, 2 HR, 4 BB, 6 K, 2.71 WHIP

—7.0 IP, 10.29 ERA, 2 HR, 4 BB, 6 K, 2.71 WHIP 1B Troy Johnston —61 PA, .314/.426/.353, 0 HR, 9 BB, 14 K

—61 PA, .314/.426/.353, 0 HR, 9 BB, 14 K LHP Zach King —3.1 IP, 10.80 ERA, 0 HR, 4 BB, 4 K, 2.70 WHIP

—3.1 IP, 10.80 ERA, 0 HR, 4 BB, 4 K, 2.70 WHIP OF Kameron Misner—75 PA, .193/.360/.509, 5 HR, 14 BB, 23 K

LHP Josh Simpson —9.1 IP, 6.75 ERA, 1 HR, 7 BB, 12 K, 1.50 WHIP

—9.1 IP, 6.75 ERA, 1 HR, 7 BB, 12 K, 1.50 WHIP LHP Jefry Yan—5.0 IP, 12.60 ERA, 0 HR, 8 BB, 11 K, 3.20 WHIP

With Will Banfield, JJ Bleday, Troy Johnston and Kameron Misner all in the starting lineup on Monday, the Mesa Solar Sox erased a 10-0(!) deficit with 11 unanswered runs. Bleday’s home run came against Tanner Tully, a left-hander with Triple-A experience. The former top draft pick continues to make the most of his time in the desert. He’ll be celebrating his 24th birthday on Wednesday.

Banfield also went yard off of Tully, a three-run shot that appeared to top 400 feet:

Here is Will Banfield’s first homer of the Arizona Fall League. It’s of the pull variety.



He’s always been a very pull heavy hitter. 50% this past season. When he connects it flies. The consistency is what needs to vastly improve.#Marlins pic.twitter.com/MOVlDnioV7 — Fish on the Farm (@marlinsminors) November 8, 2021

“The Marlins are working with Misner on finding swing mechanics which will allow him to keep the barrel of the bat in the zone as long as possible,” Josh Norris of Baseball America reports.

Jefry Yan has not pitched since November 1. It’s unusual for AFL relievers to miss a full week of action unless it’s for personal reasons or injury related.

Liga Dominicana (LIDOM)

Active Marlins

RHP Cody Mincey—2.2 IP, 10.13 ERA, 0 HR, 2 BB, 3 K, 2.25 WHIP

RHP Matt Pobereyko —1.2 IP, 16.20 IP, 0 HR, 1 BB, 3 K, 2.40 WHIP

—1.2 IP, 16.20 IP, 0 HR, 1 BB, 3 K, 2.40 WHIP OF Jesús Sánchez —23 PA, .273/.304/.364, 0 HR, 1 BB, 5 K

—23 PA, .273/.304/.364, 0 HR, 1 BB, 5 K OF Magneuris Sierra—10 PA, .111/.200/.111, 0 HR, 1 BB, 2 K

Don Mattingly mentioned during the regular season that Sánchez was most comfortable in right field. Toros del Este have used him there exclusively through five games. He has already committed two errors though, both times on very routine plays.

Bryan De La Cruz—who’s also on the Toros—is likely to be activated this week and get his reps in either left or center.

Liga de Béisbol Profesional Roberto Clemente (LBPRC)

Active Marlins

Brian Navarreto—5 PA, .000/.000/.000, 0 HR, 0 BB, 1 SO

Isan Díaz has played with Gigantes de Carolina previously and is listed on their roster. However, he’s still back in South Florida working on a “swing transformation.”

New to the #gswing family, Isan Díaz (@Marlins) is progressing fast into his off-season swing transformation...



Find the Fix

⬇️

Correct the Technique

⬇️

Get Consistent Results pic.twitter.com/GwdWCuVMik — Gradum Gswing™️ (@GradumGswing) November 8, 2021

Jan Mercado’s RA12 team begins their regular season schedule tonight. The youngest catcher on their roster at age 22, it’s unclear how much playing time he’ll receive.

Mexican Pacific Winter League (LMP)

Active Marlins