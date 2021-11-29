 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Marlins reach 4-YR/$53M agreement with veteran OF

Offishial news, 11/29/21: Avisaíl García arrives; Sandy Alcantara stays; Sixto Sánchez speaks

The latest Miami Marlins coverage with $109 million of new contracts on the verge of becoming official.

By Ely Sussman
Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Avisail Garcia (24) celebrates his two-run home run in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

First off, wishing a very Happy Hanukkah to everybody who observes it!

  • The Marlins on Sunday reached agreements to sign free agent Avisaíl García and extend Sandy Alcantara for a combined $109 million. SportsGrid’s Craig Mish broke the news on both fronts. The last time that this franchise made multiple investments of that magnitude to veteran major leaguers during a single week? Mid-January of 2016, when the Fish inked Wei-Yin Chen and Dee Strange-Gordon for a combined $130 million (h/t to the MLB Trade Rumors transaction tracker).

  • In recent years, Alcantara, Pablo López, Trevor Rogers and their pitching coach, Mel Stottlemyre Jr., have all endured the losses of immediately family members. Great piece by Christina De Nicola of MLB.com about how that bonds them.
